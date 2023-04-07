Pope to skip Good Friday procession due to cold weather in Rome

Advertisement

It will be the first time that Francis, 86, has missed the annual 'Way of the Cross' service, which falls two days before Easter - Christianity's most important holiday - in the 10 years of his papacy.

"Due to the intense cold of the past days, Pope Francis will follow this evening's Way of the Cross from Casa Santa Marta, joining the prayer of those who will gather with the Diocese of Rome at the Colosseum," the Vatican said in a short statement.

Santa Marta is the pontiff's residence within the Vatican.

A spell of colder than usual weather in Italy has seen night-time temperatures in Rome fall to 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) this week.

The Way of the Cross service on Good Friday, commemorated by Christians as the day Jesus Christ died on the cross, marks the 14 stations of Jesus' suffering and death, from his condemnation to his burial.

Christian worshippers gather by the Colosseum to attend the Way of The Cross on Good Friday in 2022. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

The open-air procession, which begins at 8pm local time, takes place outside the Coliseum.

Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital on April 1st after a three-night stay for a bronchial infection. He has suffered increasing health issues in recent years, and it was his second stay in hospital since 2021.

Ahead of the Way of the Cross, Francis presided over the celebration of the Passion of the Lord within St Peter's Basilica Friday afternoon, where he arrived in a wheelchair.

He has participated in various events since his hospital release, including washing the feet of 12 young prisoners on Holy Thursday. On Sunday, he is expected to lead Easter mass at St Peter's Square.