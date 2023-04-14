Italy announces three more free museum opening dates

Advertisement

As well as allowing free museum entry on the first Sunday of every month, Italy’s state-run museums will open to the public at no cost on three more dates in 2023. These are:

Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano announced on Rai 1 TV chat show Cinque Minuti on Thursday evening that these three “symbolic” dates would be added to the nationwide Domenica al Museo (Free Museum Sundays) programme, although none fall on a Sunday this year.

The announcement came as Sangiuliano continued to push for more of Italy’s museums and cultural sites to hike their ticket prices this summer, after he insisted last year that tourists - he singled out Americans in particular - could afford to pay more.

The Uffizi art gallery in Florence increased its basic ticket price in the high season, which began in March, from 20 to 25 euros, and Rome's Pantheon will begin charging an entry fee, expected to be set at €5, for the first time this summer under a controversial plan supported by Sangiuliano.

Sangiuliano has repeatedly defended the push to raise prices as being in step with admission fees at other major European cultural landmarks, such as the Musèe de l’Armèe in Paris which charges €14 to visit the tomb of Napoleon, or Westminster Abbey in London which has an entry fee of €25.