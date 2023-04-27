What changes about life in Italy in May 2023?

Advertisement

Face mask mandate extended?

As things currently stand, the requirement to wear face masks in hospitals, surgeries and care homes is set to expire on Sunday, April 30th.

According to the latest national media reports, however, the government is presently considering keeping the mandate in place for care homes and hospital wards holding high-risk patients.

The face mask requirement was originally meant to lapse at the end of December 2022 but was then extended to the end of April 2023 after China recorded a sharp rise in Covid cases.

Covid cases in Italy have been steadily declining since the start of the new year.

Italy’s Labour Day

May 1st, which (quite conveniently) falls on a Monday this year, is Labour Day (or Festa del Lavoro) in Italy.

First instituted back in 1890 to celebrate workers’ rights and commemorate the achievements made by trade unions, Labour Day is a national public holiday, meaning you’ll get a day off for it.

People in Italy like to spend the day in the company of family and friends, with picnics and nature walks being among the most popular activities.

READ ALSO: Calendar: How to make the most of Italy's public holidays in 2023

Public transport services around the country will likely operate on a reduced timetable. So, if you’re planning on travelling on May 1st, you’re advised to check the website of the relevant transport companies to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

Advertisement

All public offices (banks, post offices, town halls, etc.) and schools will be closed on the day, while some shops and restaurants, especially in big cities, will remain open.

Traffic in some urban centres might undergo changes on the day to allow for the safe unfolding of Labour Day marches and gatherings.

May 1st concertone in Rome

The traditional Labour Day concert (known as concertone, or ‘the big concert’ in Italy) will return to Rome on Monday, May 1st.

The event, which is the largest free live music concert in Europe, will take place in the central Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano, with performances from some of the most popular Italian artists and international guests set to start as early as 3pm.

READ ALSO: 8 things you can do in Rome for free

All performances are free of charge. No advance booking is required, but access to the square will be denied after full capacity is reached.

Advertisement

Cycling fever

The Giro d’Italia, one of the world’s premier cycling competitions and one, if not the biggest event in the Italian sport calendar, will run from Saturday, May 6th to Sunday, May 28th.

The 2023 Giro d'Italia route consists of 21 stages, with the first tappa taking place in the central Abruzzo region and the last one ending right by Rome’s iconic Fori Imperiali.

As usual, the contest will attract thousands of cycling enthusiasts from all over the world, with fans once again expected to crowd narrow mountain roads and camp out in fields just to get a brief glimpse of the riders.

Free museum Sunday

People across Italy will be able to visit state-run museums free of charge on Sunday, May 7th, under the popular Domenica al Museo or ‘free museum Sundays’ national scheme.

Advertisement

The initiative, which was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic but reinstated in April 2022, applies to world-famous sites like the Colosseum, Pompeii, Florence's Galleria dell'Accademia, the Reggia di Caserta and Trieste's Miramare Castle.

For further information on the scheme, see our article on the topic.

Mother’s Day

Italy celebrates Mother’s Day (or Festa della Mamma) on the second Sunday in May, which falls on May 14th this year.

The country’s original Mother’s Day, which was instituted back in 1956, fell on May 8th but the festivity was moved to the second Sunday of May in 2000 to get in line with the American calendar.

Summer tyres deadline

Generally speaking, drivers on Italian roads have until May 15th to make the switch from winter to summer tyres, with transgressors facing fines of up to €1,731 beyond that point.

Advertisement

In typically Italian fashion however, there’s more to the rule than that.

In fact, the requirement only applies to vehicles whose winter tyres (these are generally marked with ‘M+S’ or a snowflake) have a speed index (or rating) which is lower than the speed index indicated in the car registration certificate (or carta di circolazione).

This means that, if the winter tyres on your car have a speed index which is higher or equal to the speed index in your registration certificate, you won’t have to make the switch.

Vehicles fitted with all-seasons tyres are also not subject to the requirement.

Further travel disruption on the horizon

Italy’s strike season appears to be far from its end as Italian union USB (Unione Sindacati di Base) has recently announced a 24-hour general strike for Friday, May 26th.

Advertisement

There currently aren’t sufficient details as to exactly what level of disruption commuters might face on the day, though bus, tram and metro lines will all be affected, with significant delays and cancellations likely to take place.

READ ALSO: Should you travel in Italy when there’s a strike on?

At the time of writing, it isn't yet clear whether local and inter-regional rail services will also be disrupted by the walkout, while airline services should not be affected.

You can keep up with the latest info on the above walkout and other planned demos in our strike section.