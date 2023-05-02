Italian expression of the day: 'Battere la fiacca'

Advertisement

If someone remarks that you seem to be battendo la fiacca, they're not offering you a compliment.

Battere la fiacca is to slack off, or perform a task or job in a lacklustre fashion with the minimum amount of effort.

Non posso permettermi di battere la fiacca in questo momento.

I can't afford to slack off right now.

Vedo che come al solito state battendo la fiacca...

I see you're loafing about as usual...

Fiacca as a noun means laziness, sluggishness, or fatigue, and fiacco/a as an adjective means lacklustre, listless, or feeble. Meanwhile battere means to beat someone or something.

So where did the phrase battere la fiacca - which literally would translate as something like 'beating the sluggishness' - come from?

The most convincing explanation - backed up by the Accademia della Crusca, Italy's foremost linguistic academy - seems to be that the expression has a military origin, dating back to before Italian unification in the mid-1800's.

It was common for officers to issue orders to attack, retreat, wake up, etc., by beating a drum; that is, battendo il tamburo. According to a history of the war, officers regularly would issue order to battere la sveglia ('sound the wake up call') to rouse the sleeping troops.

Taking their cue from this, it's said that soldiers from Piedmont would joke amongst themselves that the order to slack off (battere la fiacca) had been officially sounded; and as they mingled with the local population, it seeped from military jargon into everyday use.

There's also a totally different theory that the phrase actually comes from runners in marathons in ancient Greece beating their feet with olive branches during rest stops to ward off blisters, though this one doesn't appear to have any credible historical source.

Relatedly (though it's not in very common use these days) a battifiacca is a lazybones or layabout who can't be bothered to do anything. See also fanullone and poltrone.

Non stare lì a fare il battifiacca tutto il giorno.

Don't sit about being a slacker all day.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.