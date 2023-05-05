CALENDAR: When the beaches open in each Italian region this spring

Advertisement

Italy has been experiencing some unseasonably wet weather, but when the clouds clear many Italians and holidaymakers will be heading to the beach to soak up the start of la bella stagione.

But you may not know that, as with many other aspects of life in Italy, there are rules and regulations governing when beach season can officially start, which differ by region.

While public beaches can be accessed at any time, much of Italy's coastline - more than half overall, and up to 100 percent in some areas - is given over to private beach clubs managed on a concessions basis - and these are subject to state regulation.

Each region and sometimes even local municipality has the power to decide when beach season begins and ends on a year on year basis, based on local weather and beach conditions.

This comes along with the requirement for regional authorities to carry out water quality tests in each area prior to the start of the season, to ensure conditions are safe for bathers.

In areas where no regional or local regulation is stipulated, the default opening date is May 1st.

Here's when private beaches in Italy are due to open and close this year, according to region.

Abruzzo

Abruzzo's bathing season started a while back, on March 6th, and will run through November 26th.

Basilicata

Basilicata is sticking to its usual schedule this year, opening its beach season on April 1st and continuing through October 31st.

Calabria

Calabria has yet to announce its opening and closing dates for this season: check local authority websites for updates.

Campania

Having carried out the necessary checks, Campania's bathing season is confirmed for May 1st to September 30th this year.

Emilia Romagna

Emilia Romagna's 2023 bathing season started on April 1st, and will continue until October 29th.

A private beach near Santa Margherita Ligure, southern Genova. Photo by OLIVIER MORIN / AFP.

Friuli Venezia Giulia

Friuli Venezia Giulia's beach season opened on May 1st and will run until September 30th, with the exception of Lago di Sauris, whose shores will be open for a shorter period between June 27th and August 21st.

Lazio

Lazio's beach season officially starts on May 10th, but following protests from club managers, in practice establishments were allowed to open their doors from May 1st. The season will end on September 30th.

Liguria

Beach season kicked off in Liguria on May 1st, and will run until September 30th.

Marche

Marche started its bathing season on April 29th and will end on September 17th.

Molise

Molise's bathing season began on May 1st and will continue until the end of September.

Puglia

As in previous years, Puglia's beach season runs from the start of May to September 30th.

Sardinia

Like Basilicata, Sardinia's bathing season opened on April 1st and will run to October 31st.

Sicily

Sicily opened its beach clubs on May 1st and will keep them open until October 31st.

Tuscany

Tuscany's beach season began on May 1st and will run to the end of September.

Veneto

Beachgoers in Veneto will reportedly have to wait a few more days, until May 14th, to make use of the region's private beach clubs. Based on last year's calendar, the season is likely to run through mid-September.