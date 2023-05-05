One dead, over 200 injured in Naples during Serie A title party

Advertisement

Vincenzo Costanzo, 26, from Ponticelli, died after being hit by shots fired in Naples' central Piazza Volturno.

Three other people were injured in the same incident in the southern Italian city, but none is in life-threatening conditions, according to news agency Ansa.

It is not yet clear if the shots were fired as part of the football celebrations, or as part of criminal activity, according to the Corriere della Sera daily.

La Stampa newspaper said the victim, who died after being taken to hospital, was linked to a local mafia clan. Police are currently investigating.

More than 200 people ended up in hospital overnight for injuries sustained during the celebrations – from knife wounds to burns from firecrackers and asthma attacks caused by inhaling smoke from flares – La Stampa said.

READ ALSO: IN PHOTOS: Partying in Naples after long-awaited Scudetto win

A 20-year-old woman is currently in life-threatening conditions in Naples' Frattamaggiore Hospital after she and three other people were run over by a car in the Capodimonte neighbourhood.

The driver, who fled the scene after the incident, was identified by local police authorities earlier on Friday, Ansa said.

Advertisement

Napoli's 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday evening secured their third league title, and their first in 33 years, with a record-equalling five games to play.

Thousands of fans in Udine, at the Stadio Maradona in Naples and all around southern Italy's biggest city exploded with joy at the final whistle.