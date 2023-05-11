Spain's deputy PM slams Italy's labour reforms

Advertisement

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani accused Spanish Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz of making "unacceptable judgements" about his coalition headed by far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Diaz, a deputy prime minister in Pedro Sánchez's coalition government in Madrid and lifelong member of the Communist party, earlier accused Meloni of introducing reforms "against workers".

As part of a decree published on the international May Day labour holiday, Meloni's coalition rolled back anti-poverty subsidies and made it easier for companies to hire on short-term contracts.

Díaz accused Meloni of wanting to "return to junk contracts", a reference to the precarious jobs fought by the left-wing government in Madrid.

She was speaking in an exchange in parliament with a lawmaker from the far-right Vox party, which, ahead of local and regional elections on May 28th, she accused of being inspired by the Italian measures.

On Twitter, Tajani accused Díaz of "interfering in Italian public life by making unacceptable judgements about the government's choices".

"Her party's electoral difficulties do not justify insults to a partner and European ally. This is not the way to work together," he wrote.

Asked about the spat while on a visit to Prague, Meloni said Díaz "seems to know little about the situation", insisting Italy had a record number of "stable contracts".

But she said the remarks were motivated by "internal difficulties" adding: "It doesn't worry me particularly."

Tajani last week cancelled a planned visit to Paris after the French interior minister said Meloni was "incapable of resolving the migration problems" in her country.

The French government later moved to calm the waters, saying Rome was an "essential partner", and Meloni again blamed the comments on internal politics.

Meloni's post-fascist Brothers of Italy came top in September general elections, forming a coalition with Matteo Salvini's anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing Forza Italia.

