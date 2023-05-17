MAPS: Which parts of Italy have been hit by flooding?

Advertisement

Severe flooding in Italy has made international headlines once again this week after at least eight people were killed on Wednesday.

While most parts of Italy have experienced heavy rain and thunderstorms recently amid a prolonged spell of unusually bad May weather, the disastrous flooding this week affected one area of the country in particular.

IN VIDEOS: How floods devastated Italy's Emilia-Romagna region

The worst-affected areas were all in the north-eastern region of Emilia Romagna, which is home to the city of Bologna, while parts of the neighbouring regions of Marche and Tuscany were also hit by severe storms.

The map below shows the parts of Italy placed on the highest-level 'red' alert by public safety officials on Wednesday, most of which are in Emilia Romagna.

📅 Mercoledì #17maggio

🔔🔴 #allertaROSSA meteo-idro in Emilia-Romagna

🔔🟠 #allertaARANCIONE in Emilia-Romagna, Marche e Toscana

🔔🟡 #allertaGIALLA in 12 regioni

🔍 Consulta il bollettino nazionale per conoscere il livello e le zone di allerta 👉 https://t.co/mE6sFKPdqY pic.twitter.com/qgkUcq59ka — Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) May 16, 2023

Large parts of the south and centre of the country were meanwhile placed on lower-level 'amber' or 'yellow' alerts, including the cities of Rome and Naples.

Advertisement

The deaths confirmed on Wednesday were all in the north-eastern region of Emilia Romagna, which had already suffered deadly floods earlier in May.

Intense rainfall this time was concentrated in the provinces of Forli, Cesena, and Ravenna.

🔴#EMSR664



Nuova attivazione per il nostro #RapidMappingTeam



Una nuova ondata di mal tempo sta colpendo l'#EmiliaRomagna🇮🇹 e ci si aspettano nuovamente zone alluvionate e frane



Aggiornamenti 🔜



🔗https://t.co/rHNUhwluvd pic.twitter.com/iFc1zKueyi — Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) May 17, 2023

Around 50 centimetres (20 inches) of rain fell within 36 hours in these areas - around half the normal annual rainfall, a situation officials said had "few precedents".

READ ALSO: No more 'dolce vita': How extreme weather could change Italian tourism forever

The below map from the Italian civil protection agency shows the parts of the region placed on red alert for flooding on Wednesday.

Some 3,000 people had been evacuated from their homes in Bologna, while the mayor of Ravenna said some 5,000 people were being evacuated as a precaution.

50,000 homes were without electricity on Wednesday and some 100,000 mobile users were without service.

Advertisement

All rivers in the region had broken their banks between Tuesday and Wednesday, with 36 local authorities reported flooding and 48 reporting landslides.

Emilia Romagna and many other parts of northern Italy suffered a severe drought this winter, on top of a record lack of rain last summer that devastated harvests.

The region was among the parts of Europe expected to be hit hardest by extreme weather events caused by climate change, according to an international study published in 2022.