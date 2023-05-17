IN VIDEOS: How floods devastated Italy's Emilia-Romagna region

Advertisement

A picture taken by an AFP photographer in Cesena on Wednesday shows a flooded road with a submerged car. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP.)

Also in Cesena, footage captured by a bystander shows people swimming through shoulder-high water to reach a woman with her young child and bring them to safety.

Bologna's Via Saffi, one of the northern city's main thoroughfares, became a torrent of fast-running water.

Wow. More footage from Via Saffi. This is the main road to the hospital and airport. Now basically a river. #Italyfloods #Bologna pic.twitter.com/mGcXVW5JRg — Tom Benjamin (@Tombenjaminsays) May 17, 2023

Footage published on the Facebook page of the weather site Emilia Romagna Meteo shows the closed-off stretch of the A14 motorway between Faenza and Forlì completely inundated, with rescue helicopters seen in the background.

An AFP image shows rescue workers evacuating inhabitants of Forlì in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)

Helicopter footage captured by a member of Italy's fire service shows flooding up to rooftop level in Via Roversano and Via dei Mulini in Cesena.

🔴 #Maltempo #EmiliaRomagna, esondato il fiume Savio a #Cesena nella zona di via Roversano e via dei Mulini: segnalate persone bloccate sui tetti per l'alto livello dell'acqua, in atto sull'area operazioni di soccorso con l'elicottero dei #vigilidelfuoco [#16maggio 17:45] pic.twitter.com/UiRZ8CGU2r — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) May 16, 2023

A resident of the San Benedetto district of Forlì, where a person was found drowned in their home on Wednesday morning, posted a video from his window showing widespread flooding.

"This is the situation in Forlì, in my house, at 6am," the man says.

"A disaster."

A video published by the Repubblica newspaper shows the rescue by firefighters of a man trapped in a basement flat in Cesena, where the Savio River burst its banks.

It's estimated that 130mm of rain fell in 24 hours, and further downpours are anticipated on Wednesday. Italy's Civil Protection Department has issued high-level red risk alerts for most of the Emilia Romagna region.