UPDATE: Italian unions suspend Friday air transport strike due to floods

Advertisement

The air transport sector strike scheduled for Friday, May 19th, has been suspended after the government asked unions to reconsider in light of disastrous flooding this week, Italy's transport and infrastructure minister Matteo Salvini told the lower house of parliament on Thursday.

"I would like to thank the trade unions of Cgil, Cisl, Uil and Ugl who, after our request, have decided to postpone the strike until June," he said, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The announcement came shortly after Italy's strike regulator confirmed that protests had been cancelled in the flood-hit Emilia Romagna region.

Airport handling staff were scheduled to hold a 24-hour walkout on Friday, expected to impact all of Italy's major airports.

READ ALSO: 'Shocking disaster': Rescue efforts continue after floods in northern Italy

Transport unions had called the 24-hour strike in protest over "exploitation, starvation wages, precariousness and layoffs" in the sector.

Advertisement

Italian airline ITA had already cancelled 113 domestic flights on Friday, though it said 68 percent of passengers were rebooked on different flights.

Cabin crew from several airlines were also scheduled to hold separate protests on Friday, and there was no word immediately as to whether or not these were also cancelled.

You can keep up to date with the latest strike news from Italy HERE.