Which stores across Italy sell American foods and drinks?

Italian supermarkets have expanded their offering significantly in the past decade, and many of them now stock traditionally American items like Doritos, maple syrup, Pringles, peanut butter, etc.

But if you're looking for something a little more niche, you'll need to seek out a specialty goods store that sells imported products from the US.

Here are some of the grocery stores in Italian cities across the country where you can find American food items:

Rome:

Castroni and Drogheria Innocenzi are primarily luxury food stores selling gourmet Italian products, but they also sell a range of goods imported from the US and other countries. The former has a number of branches scattered across the city, while the latter is in the Trastevere neighbourhood.

Castroni is particularly recommended if you're planning to host your own Thanksgiving: here you'll find cranberry sauce, pumpkin puree and pecans.

If you're looking for more of a fast food fix, Americaland and American Candy Corner Roma specialize in supplying American candy, salted snacks and hard-to-find drinks like Dr. Pepper. While its scope is more international, Selli International also stocks imported US items like brownie and cake mixes.

Milan:

American Crunch has two Milan locations, selling products like Jolly Ranchers, Monster energy drinks, and Kraft macaroni and cheese mix. If you're interested in British items like Cadbury chocolate bars, they have those too.

Berfud American Food and Affamati USA also offer a range of American foods, from Reese Puffs cereal to Marshmallow Fluff.

Most of Italy's major cities have at least one store selling American snacks. Photo by Gaining Visuals on Unsplash

Florence:

Vivi Market is a go-to store in Florence for US foodstuffs, as well as products from Chinese, Mexico, India, and other parts of the world.

My Little America is a mini-market carrying a range of spreads, soft drinks, syrups, cereals chips, and other items imported from the US.

Bologna:

American Love Minimarket is where Bolognese locals go to get their US snacks fix. This little store offers its customers Pop Tarts, M&M cookies, Hershey's syrup, Twinkies, and other favourites.

Palermo:

Residents of the Sicilian capital who are looking to satisfy their cravings for American snacks need look no further than American Store.

The city's other American food shop, U.S.A. Shop is sadly closing down: as of May 2023, the store is advertising a going-out-of-business sale with 50 percent off all items.

Naples:

If you're in Naples, stop by LittleAmericaNA for a wide range of US-made products, including flavoured Coffeemate, Bull's-Eye BBQ Sauce, Folger's Coffee, and Hershey bars.

Or you can head to Enjoy American Market, which has a range of Tootsie Rolls, Beef Jerky, Sour Patch candies, and more.

Many of the names listed above have online stores and the option to pay for home delivery - so wherever you are in the country, you'll be able to get the fix you're looking for.