Italy braces for first summer heatwave with highs of 33C

Advertisement

People in Italy are expected to get the first taste of real summer this weekend as an anticyclone sweeping in from northern Africa is forecast to reach the Italian peninsula in the early hours of Saturday, June 17th.

The incoming warm air front is expected to bring hot and sunny conditions to all regions of the country, putting an end to over five weeks of weather instability, frequent rainfall, and fluctuating temperatures.

According to the latest forecasts, temperatures in most areas will soar to around 30C over the weekend, but parts of Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany and Puglia and the two major islands, Sicily and Sardinia, are all likely to see highs of 33C in the middle of the day.

La prima ondata di caldo arriverà nei prossimi giorni con un progressivo aumento delle temperature su tutta l'Italia; il picco è previsto tra mercoledì e venerdì.

Ci sono alcune incertezze sull'intensità del caldo ma con ogni probabilità sarà sopra la media del periodo pic.twitter.com/Ab7VE3JzfO — Daniele Brundu (@Daniele_Brundu) June 15, 2023

Only some localised sections of the northwestern Alps are expected to be spared from the looming heatwave, though they too will likely experience a rise in daytime temperatures over Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend heat is expected to intensify from Monday as temperatures in the centre and south of the country are forecast to reach highs of 35C next week.

And the first ondata di caldo of the season may be here to stay as, according to meteorologist Mario Giuliacci, it may usher in “five consecutive weeks” of hot and sunny weather with “temperatures over 30C”.

READ ALSO: ‘Four to five light meals a day’: Italy’s official advice for surviving the heat

Advertisement

With all regions set for a steep rise in temperatures in the coming days and weeks, meteorologists have already issued practical advice on how people in the country can protect themselves from the incoming heat.

Antonio Sanò, founder of the Italian weather site IlMeteo.it, suggests people “drink at least two litres of water [a day], avoid the sun between 11am and 6pm [and], if possible, avoid physical exercise in the hottest hours of the day”.