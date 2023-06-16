Nine unmistakable signs that summer has arrived in Italy

Advertisement

Awnings, parasols and fans: Italian houses change their skin

The sun is almost unfailingly scorching during Italy’s summer months, but that doesn’t keep people in the country from enjoying outdoor meals with family and friends.

So, as soon as temperatures rise, homeowners rush to roll down awnings and open up parasols, giving their gardens and patios a new look for the season.

At the same time, fans are quickly pulled out of whatever remote corner of the house they were thrown into the year before and put back in place.

Grocery shops burst with colour

The summer months mark the return of some beloved types of fruit – from strawberries and cherries to cantaloupes and watermelons, to peaches and apricots.

Italian supermarket shelves are a burst of colour during the summer thanks to seasonal fruit. Photo by Wendy Petricioli on Unsplash

While embellishing the shelves of grocery shops and food market stands all around the country, these are essential staples of Italians’ summertime diet and many truly can't get enough of them.

The return of sandali and infradito

As the days get hotter, people in Italy do away with closed-toe shoes and opt for lighter footwear such as sandals, espadrilles or moccasins.

Flip-flops also make a comeback as people around the country get out their infradito at the beach.

Interestingly, summer is the only time of the year when you should wear open-toe shoes according to Italian fashion etiquette.

In fact, for reasons that are not entirely clear, wearing a pair of ciabatte before or after the summer season can raise eyebrows among Italians, even though temperatures may be warm enough to wear them.

Late dinners

With days getting longer – in June the sun sets as late as 9.30pm in some areas – people in Italy tend to have dinner later.

So those living in the north, who are generally known for dining relatively early (around 7.30pm), move dinnertime back by one or even two hours to enjoy the additional sunlight.

In the south of the country, where mealtimes usually happen slightly later all year round, don’t be surprised if dinner doesn’t get started until 10pm or beyond.

People in Italy tend to have dinner later than they usually do in the summer months. Photo by Cory Bjork on Unsplash

Dogged mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are one of the very few downsides of the estate italiana as most areas of the country deal with the pesky insects from late May to early September.

From body sprays and repellents to citronella grass, there are a number of ways you can try to keep zanzare from getting a free meal. But, alas, a few will always make it past your defences with sheer Liam Neesonesque resolve.

Hopeless congestion

Summer is Italy’s peak tourist season, which means that the country’s so-called ‘art cities’ (Venice, Florence, Rome, Verona, etc.) and countless seaside locations around the boot are regularly taken over by crowds of tourists, usually to the delight of residents trying to go about their daily lives.

Things generally get more chaotic on Italian roads too, particularly in August, when long traffic jams clog up highways and state roads for hours on end at times.

Cooler bags galore

There’s nothing more quintessentially Italian than a Sunday lunch at the beach, with national tradition requiring that the meal – often a cold pasta salad or a light prosciutto e melone – be rigorously kept inside a borsa frigo (cooler bag).

Word to the wise: never open a cooler bag before lunchtime if you’re hanging around with Italians. Some would faint at the thought of their food “being ruined by the heat”.

Playing cards and Settimana Enigmistica magazines

While the younger beachgoers generally enjoy themselves playing sports, older people go for less physically demanding but equally competitive pastimes, with card games and word puzzles (usually from the iconic Settimana Enigmistica magazine) being by far the most common activities.

Loud Italian music…

As temperatures rise, so does the volume of the speakers in most Italian bars and kiosks.

While that isn't necessarily a bad thing per se, the owners usually have fairly questionable music tastes.

What are some of the other signs that summer has arrived in Italy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.