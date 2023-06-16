When do Italy's sales start in summer 2023?

Advertisement

The law in Italy dictates that shops are allowed just two big saldi, or sales, a year - one in the summer, one in the winter - with dates varying according to region.

The practice aims to boost consumption and give vendors a chance to shift the last season's stock while ensuring an even playing field between competitors.

The custom actually dates back to the Fascist era, having first been introduced via a 1939 law. It was scrapped for about four decades after the collapse of Mussolini's regime, but was brought back in an updated form in 1980.

Advertisement

In 1997, the law was revised to hand autonomy over to individual regions, which is why the saldi in different regions have different start and end dates.

They typically last at least a few weeks, and go on for more than two months in some cases.

Here's when the 2023 sales officially begin and end in each Italian region:

Abruzzo: July 6th-August 31st

Basilicata: July 6th-September 2nd

Calabria: July 6th-August 30th

Campania: July 6th-August 30th

Emilia Romagna: July 6th-August 31st

Friuli Venezia Giulia: July 6th-September 30th

Lazio: July 6th-August 16th

Liguria: July 6th-August 16th

Lombardy: July 6th-August 30th

Marche: July 6th-August 31st

Molise: July 6th-August 31st

Piedmont: July 6th-August 31st

Puglia: July 6th-September 15th

Sardinia: July 6th-August 30th

Sicily: January 2nd-March 15th

Tuscany: July 6th-August 31st

Umbria: July 6th-August 31st

Veneto: July 6th-September 30th

Valle d'Aosta: July 6th-August 30th

The autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano have their own sales periods in which shops can offer discounts for any 60-day period of their choosing

Italian law states that the items on sale must come only from the season just gone, rather than things that have been sitting on the shelves for months (though the rule is hard to enforce).

Discounts usually start at around 20-30 percent and climb as high as 70 percent.

Shops are required to display both the original and discounted prices, so you should know exactly how much of a bargain you're getting.