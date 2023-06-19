What to expect from Italy's airport strike on Tuesday

Advertisement

Italy was braced for yet more travel disruption on Tuesday following announcements that ground staff at airports around the country will take part in a 24-hour walkout.

As three of the country's largest transport workers' unions are involved in the strike, the protest was expected to cause at least some disruption at all of Italy's major airports, especially at check-in desks and in baggage collection areas.

Unions called the strike as they pushed for salary increases in line with inflation and a contractual holiday allowance, and a general improvement in working conditions for both ground and air transport staff.

Handling staff at airports across Italy, including Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa, were set to strike for the full 24 hours alongside workers for the low-cost airline Vueling.

As of Monday morning, Vueling had not released a public statement on the strike.

ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, said on Monday it had so far cancelled 42 domestic flights.

Airports across Italy will be affected by Tuesday's strike. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Employees of other companies will strike for four- or eight-hour windows during the day; it was not yet known how many workers plannedto participate in the walkout.

As an estimated 3,000 flights are due to enter or leave the country during the 24-hour period, a large number are expected to be subject to cancellations and delays.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC has published a list of flights guaranteed to go ahead on Tuesday on its website.

Under Italian law, flights scheduled to leave between 7-10am and 6-9pm are protected from strike action.

Passengers flying to or from Italian airports on Tuesday are advised to check the status of their flight with the operator.

You can keep up to date with the latest strike news from Italy HERE.