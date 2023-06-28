TRAVEL: How to visit the Pantheon in Rome

Advertisement

If you're planning to visit Rome's Pantheon this summer, you may have heard that Italy's culture ministry is introducing a ticket.

From Monday, July 3rd, visitors from outside of Rome will need to pay a €5 entry fee to step under the ancient temple's majestic dome.

Here's what you need to know to plan your visit.

Opening hours

The Pantheon is open almost every day of the year from 9am until 7pm, with last entry around half an hour before closing time.

Exceptions are August 15th (Italy's Ferragosto holiday), Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

Tickets

As of late June, the Pantheon's official website says it's still waiting for confirmation from Italy's culture ministry regarding online booking and payment methods.

In the meantime, Rome's State Museums Directorate has confirmed that visitors will be able to buy tickets on site.

While there's usually a queue to get into the Pantheon, it tends to move relatively quickly as the space inside is not huge; most visitors tend to stay for around 20-30 minutes.

If you want to purchase a guided tour, this can be done online via the website. Tours range in duration from 25 to 45 minutes, and cost between €10 and €25.

Rome's Pantheon will introduce an entry fee from July. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

Who doesn't have to pay?

Residents of Rome are excluded from the entry fee requirement.

In the absence of clarification from the culture ministry, it's likely that access will be granted via a MIC card - a €5 card that gives residents one year's free entry to many of Rome's museums and historic sites.

As the Pantheon has been a consecrated Catholic church since 609 AD, Masses are held there, and worshippers will not be charged entry - though the site is closed to tourists during religious services.

Teachers leading school groups and people in "protected categories", such as those with certain disabilities, will also be exempt from paying.

Young people between 18 and 25 years of age will be able to enter for €2, though it was unclear at the time of writing whether the lower rate would only be made available to EU citizens, as is the case for some other Rome museums.

How to get there

The closest metro stop to the Pantheon is Barberini on Metro Lina A, about 700m away.

The Pantheon is right in the heart of Rome and a short stroll from other sights such as the Spanish Steps, the Trevi Fountain, and Piazza Navona.

Buses with routes that go along Via del Corso or the eastern side of the lungotevere, the roads flanking Rome's River Tiber, will take visitors close to the site.