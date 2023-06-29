'IT-Alert': How Italy will warn you of nearby emergencies via text

Advertisement

People in Tuscany were the first to trial a new nationwide emergency alert system on Wednesday, as mobile phones in the region received a text message from Italy’s civil protection agency around 12pm.

Incidentally, the alert was sent out only minutes before a 3.7-magnitude earthquake sent people in Siena, central Tuscany, rushing out of buildings and into the streets – an unfortunate coincidence which residents were quick to point out on social media.

La scossa di #terremoto in #Toscana è palesemente il risultato dell'unione tra la vibrazione di tutti i cellulari che hanno ricevuto l' #ITalert unita ai sobbalzi sulle sedie dei rispettivi proprietari! #infarto #sischerza #aiuto — Debora Sacchetti (@nonnadebby) June 28, 2023

But, despite the unpleasant twist of fate, the test was described as “successful” by local media reports.

Following the Tuscany trial, the new emergency system, which goes by the name of ‘IT-alert’, will now be tested in Sardinia on Friday, and then in Sicily, Calabria and Emilia-Romagna in the first half of July.

Tests in all other Italian regions will be completed by the end of 2023, with the system expected to be implemented at a national level at some point in 2024.

How will IT-Alert work?

IT-alert will largely operate in the same way as the alert systems already in place in France, Spain and Germany.

Notably, in the case of “ongoing or imminent emergencies or catastrophic events”, the system will “send all mobile phones in a specific geographic area a public alert via text”, according to It-Alert’s website.

The text message, which will be available both in Italian and English, will include info on the event of interest as well as any “self-protection measures to be adopted immediately”.

Once operative, IT-alert will warn people in a specific area of ongoing or imminent dangers via text message. Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP

Importantly, mobile phones, including devices set on silent mode, will emit a prolonged alert tone upon receiving the text. The tone will be “well distinguishable and different from usual ringtones”.

The system will not require people to subscribe to notification services nor to download any apps.

What events will people be notified of?

IT-alert will be used to notify people of serious emergencies or natural disasters unfolding or about to take place in their area.

According to its official website, the system will be used in the case of:

Tsunamis

Volcanic activity

Nuclear incidents

Incidents involving dangerous or life-threatening substances

Extreme weather events

Who will operate the alert system?

In its current trial phase, IT-alert is being operated by Italy’s civil protection agency (Protezione Civile).

Once operative on a national scale however, police forces, local fire departments and emergency services from the National Health Service (Servizio Sanitario Nazionale) will also be able to send out alerts to the public.