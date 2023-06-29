What punishments do tourists face if they damage Italian monuments?

Advertisement

A video of an as yet unidentified tourist apparently carving his name and that of his girlfriend on the outer wall of Rome’s Colosseum went viral earlier this week as countless people took to social media to express outrage over the incident.

Italy’s culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano also joined in the outpouring of indignation as he condemned the event as “serious, undignified and a sign of great incivility”.

Reputo gravissimo, indegno e segno di grande inciviltà, che un turista sfregi uno dei luoghi più celebri al mondo, il Colosseo, per incidere il nome della sua fidanzata. Spero che chi ha compiuto questo gesto venga individuato e sanzionato secondo le nostre leggi. pic.twitter.com/p8Jss1GWuY — Gennaro Sangiuliano (@g_sangiuliano) June 26, 2023

But the Colosseum incident – currently under investigation by local police authorities – was only the latest in a long series of acts of vandalism that have involved world-famous Italian monuments and artworks over the past few years.

Just to cite a few, in 2018 an Indian tourist removed an entire brick from a Colosseum inner wall to make a “souvenir” of it, whereas two years later, in 2020, two visitors were caught carving their names on a pillar of Rome’s Trevi Fountain.

The same year, an Austrian tourist snapped three toes off an Antonio Canova statue after lying on top of it, while, more recently, an American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues at the Vatican museums after he was reportedly denied a hearing with the Pope.

But, as masterpieces up and down the country continue to be targeted by irresponsible visitors, what punishments do Italian laws set out for people defacing or damaging items of cultural or artistic relevance?

Under current rules, ‘art vandals’ face fines of up to €15,000 and a jail sentence of up to five years.

Advertisement

Rome's Trevi Fountain has on multiple occasions been the target of vandalism acts from visitors. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

However, these penalties may soon become far harsher, as a new draft bill cracking down on vandalism was approved by cabinet ministers in early April and began its passage through parliament in May.

If the bill were to be ultimately converted into law, fines for defacing cultural property would increase to a maximum of €40,000, whereas people damaging or destroying cultural items could be handed fines of up to €60,000. Jail sentences would also increase to a maximum of seven years.

Besides national laws on acts of vandalism however, popular tourism hotspots around the country have long had varying local rules in place aimed at curbing rowdy behaviour on the part of visitors.

Advertisement

For instance, dozens of tourists every year face fines of hundreds of euros after falling foul of Rome’s strict ban on taking a dip in its public fountains (a splash in the Trevi Fountain cost two Dutch tourists over €1,000 in April of last year).

But even seemingly innocent behaviours such as sitting on the steps of a famous building or eating on the go while walking down a city centre street can land well-meaning visitors with hefty fines in some parts of the country.

Finally, even flying a drone over some of Italy’s most famous monuments may result in severe penalties. For instance, a Mexican tourist was slapped with a whopping €33,000 fine in 2021 after his drone took a “forbidden flight” over Milan’s Duomo.