What to expect from Italy’s nationwide public transport strike on Friday

Advertisement

People in Italy may be in for another potential giornata nera on the transport front on Friday, July 7th, as public transport staff from all around the country will take part in a 24-hour walkout.

The strike was called in late June by Faisa Confail – one of Italy’s main transport workers unions – in protest against the lack of “essential industry measures regarding rising living costs, workplace safety and working schedules”.

Friday’s action will affect all forms of local public transport, from surface services (bus, trams, ferries, etc.) to metro lines.

As it’s generally the case with strikes in Italy however, the level of disruption will vary by region and city.

According to the latest national media reports, people in Milan and Rome are likely to see the most disruption from Friday’s walkout, though major delays and/or cancellations are not to be ruled out elsewhere.

It’s worth stressing that strikes in Italy don't always mean a complete stop to all public transport services.

By law, transport companies in Italy are required to provide ‘minimum services’ (servizi essenziali or minimi in Italian) on strike days, with guaranteed services including those for commuters at peak times as well as airport transfer lines, which tend to remain in operation, albeit on a reduced schedule.

A man speaks on a mobile phone as people wait at a central Rome bus station during a nationwide public transport strike. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

The exact services guaranteed to run during a strike will once again vary from city to city.

For instance, Milan’s main public transport operator ATM will run minimum services from midnight to 8.45am and then from 3pm to 6pm, whereas Rome’s Atac will operate minimum services from midnight to 8.30am and then from 5pm to 8pm.

Overall, if you’re planning to travel on July 7th, you’re strongly advised to check out the planned minimum services of the public transport companies in your city. These are generally published in the news section of their websites.

Advertisement

Rail and air travel

Based on the latest reports, national and regional railway services should not be affected by Friday’s strike.

Air travel won't be impacted by the walkout.

Taxis

Taxi services around the country are expected to operate as normal on Friday.

You can keep up to date with the latest updates in The Local's strike news section.