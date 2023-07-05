Moving to Italy and the 'nightmare' of getting an elective residency visa

Advertisement

Anne and Tony Evans, a London-based retired couple in their 60’s with a lovely holiday home in central Italy, have applied for an elective residency visa but have so far failed to meet requirements.

Two years ago the Evans bought a rural farmhouse in the countryside surrounding Rieti, in the Lazio region, and would like to move there permanently to live their Italian dream. But getting this particular visa, intended mainly for pensioners, has proven to be quite the obstacle.

They complain they were never given the exact information by the authorities in charge of handling applications on what exactly qualified as a passive annual income of €38,000 per married couple.

“We’ve been living a nightmare since the new post-Brexit travel rules came into force, caught between consulate bureaucracy and the pain of not being able to stay in Italy for more than 90 every 180 days”, complains Mr. Evans.

The worst part is having to deal with third-party companies in London that handle all applications on behalf of, and liaise with, the Italian consulate, and not having any direct contact with specific offices.

The couple says the consulate, through the third party, did not clearly explain to them what qualified as passive income. When they applied, they were confident that their private pensions as self-employed, topped with their savings and financial investments which amounted to over €100,000, would suffice. But they were wrong.

An autumn landscape in the mountains of Rieti. Photo by Ken Shono on Unsplash

“We had a good amount of savings on our bank accounts, plus various investment funds and treasury bonds which were coming to fruition, so all that summed up would have been at least four times the €38,000 minimum requirement.

"However, five weeks after our application we received a letter asking for additional documentation including proof of bank statements, plus various other documents in addition to those normally required, such as proof of purchase of our Italian property with the notary deed”, says Mrs. Evans.

The couple was told by letter that it was just a matter of formality, nothing more, so they felt optimistic their application was going to be accepted.

“After two months, we got another terrible letter we were dreading to receive, telling us that all the money we have did not qualify for eligibility because most of it was not entirely passive income. It read: ‘at this moment in time you don’t meet requirements’. It was a real blow”, adds Mr. Evans.

The rejection hasn’t made them give up on their ‘Italian plans’, but the Evans are now forced to press pause on their re-application process.

Both had previously worked for private companies with a fixed job contract and paid state pension, before going self-employed with a private pension, but the state pension for their earlier jobs has not yet come to fruition.

“My husband will be entitled to his state pension in eight months time, while I will get mine in three years. So we will have to wait all this time before re-applying, or our new application, which will be our second, will be once again rejected. And each time we apply, it costs £200 plus all the hassle and headaches of bureaucracy it comes with”, says Mrs Evans.

The front door of a cottage in the province of Rieti, where the Evans have bought a home. Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash

When the Evans start receiving their state pension, in addition to the private pensions they already have, they are confident they will be able to finally meet requirements.

The couple is, however, also considering another option. Their Italian emigration consultant in Rome has suggested that in the meantime they could rent out their beautiful Italian farmhouse, which has just been restyled, to holidaymakers in order to expedite the process.

Leasing it when they are in London may fall under what is considered eligible as passive income, says Mr. Evans, although it greatly depends on the Italian consulate’s viewpoint, and final decision.

“It might be too risky, setting things in motion under the lease perspective, especially if that route fails or if at some point in the application process it turns out that our property must be leased for at least one or two whole years in a row, meaning we won’t be able to enjoy it even during those ‘blessed’ 90 days”, says Mr. Evans.

In the meantime, both feel frustrated that they have invested so much money in Italy, alongside their future plans, and can’t yet fully live La Dolce Vita as they deem fit.

“That cottage is an old 1950’s farmhouse, it was dilapidated so we only paid €50,000 for it, plus €15,000 for the adjacent orchard but to spruce it up, and give it a proper makeover, we splashed out another €60,000,” says his wife.