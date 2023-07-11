IN MAPS: How hot will it get around Italy on Wednesday?

Advertisement

Italy's first major heatwave of the year, caused by a wave of high pressure, or an anticyclone, from the south, is expected to stick around for up to two weeks.

And no part of the country will be spared from high temperatures, according to forecasters, who have nicknamed the anticyclone Cerberus due to the "three-headed" wave of heat and humidity covering the south, centre, and north.

The most intense heat and humidity is expected to arrive in the coming days, with temperatures of up to 47-48°C forecast for the major islands of Sardinia and Sicily - approaching the European heat record of 48.8°C set in Sicily in 2021.

On Wednesday July 12th, temperatures of up to 37-38°C are expected on the northern plains around the Po valley, and in central areas, as shown in red on the map below.

There will be more intense heat in southern regions, including Puglia and parts of Molise and Basilicata, with temperatures above 40 degrees shown in black on the map.

The highest temperatures of all are forecast for central parts of Sardinia.

High humidity

Forecasters also warned of soaring humidity levels adding to discomfort during the heatwave.

As the below map shows, almost all parts of the country are likely to be affected by high or very high humidity levels.

The red colouring on the map means people in those areas are advised to take 'extreme caution' due to the risk of heatstroke and other ill effects, while in orange and yellow areas some caution is still advised.

Heat warnings in cities

Italian health authorities issued the highest-level red alert for heat in eight cities for Wednesday, with all other parts of the country under lower-level amber or yellow alerts.

The cities under red alert for Wednesday so far are mainly in the centre and north: Rome, Florence, Bologna, Viterbo, Perugia, Latina, Rieti and Frosinone.

Italy's health authorities advise people across the country to take precautions during heatwaves, including by staying indoors in the afternoon when the heat is most intense, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding physical exercise during the day. It also asked people to check on neighbours living alone, particularly the elderly.

Find the latest extreme heat alerts on the Italian health ministry's website.