What to expect from Italy’s nationwide airport staff strike on Saturday

After negotiations between Italy’s transport ministry and trade unions failed on Wednesday, with no further talks currently expected, a long-planned eight-hour strike threatening to severely disrupt national air travel will go ahead as planned on Saturday, July 15th.

Air traffic control and handling staff at airports around Italy will walk out from 10am until 6pm, meaning likely delays or cancellations affecting flights to and from the country.

Ground operations including check-in and baggage handling services are also likely to be disrupted.

In separate walkouts on the same day, staff from Spanish airline Vueling plan to strike during the same eight-hour window as airport workers (from 10am to 6pm) and staff from Malta Air, which operates some Ryanair flights, will strike from 12pm to 4pm.

Air Malta, Malta’s flag carrier (not to be confused with the above-mentioned Malta Air), said in a press release it had changed the departure times of six flights headed to or departing from Italy on Saturday. It also offered a full refund for any affected passenger wishing to cancel their booking.

Though its staff won’t be taking part in the strike, Italy’s flag carrier ITA Airways said in a press release it had so far cancelled 133 flights scheduled for Saturday. The company has published a list of affected flights on its website.

The airline said it was rebooking affected passengers onto the first available flights, with 40 percent of clients expected to be able to travel on the same day.

A seguito dello sciopero nazionale dei lavoratori del comparto aereo e delle società di Handling di sabato 15 luglio siamo costretti ad effettuare alcune modifiche al nostro operativo, cancellando 133 voli.

Further cancellations may be on the cards as the company advised anyone who’s meant to be travelling with them on Saturday to check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport.

At the time of writing, no other airlines had announced cancellations.

Which airports will be affected?

None of Italy’s major airports had confirmed details of any disruption expected on Saturday at the time of writing.

As with previous airport strikes in Italy, there is no way to tell which airports will bear the brunt of strike action ahead of time.

The level of disruption experienced by passengers on Saturday will vary from airport to airport based on the number of workers participating in the walkout.

But, even in the hardest-hit airports, the demonstration will not result in a complete stop to in- or outbound travel. Under Italian law, some flights are protected during strike action.

Which flights are guaranteed?

Flights scheduled to depart between 7am and 10am and between 6pm and 9pm are protected from strikes and should go ahead as usual on Saturday.

Italy's civil aviation authority, ENAC, said a number of intercontinental flights and some flights to and from the major islands, Sicily and Sardinia, will also operate as normal on the day.

A full list of guaranteed flights is available on ENAC’s website.

Enac said all domestic flights already underway at the time the strike begins (10am) should reach their intended destination as planned.

Keep up with the latest updates in The Local's strike news section.