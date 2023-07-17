Advertisement

Flights suspended at Italy's Catania airport after major fire

The Local Italy - [email protected]
Published: 17 Jul, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 17 Jul 2023 09:56 CET
Flights to and from Catania's Vincenzo Bellini airport were suspended after a major fire broke out late on Sunday. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Flights to and from Catania airport were suspended amid the peak summer travel season after a blaze on Sunday night left the terminal covered in a thick blanket of smoke.

Firefighters were first called to the airport on Sicily’s east coast around 11:30pm on Sunday.

The blaze, whose causes were still unclear at the time of writing, was quickly “contained and put out” by the local fire brigade but left the entire airport covered in smoke.

No one was injured, the airport said in a tweet, though Italian news agency Ansa said that some people suffered from slight smoke inhalation and were in a state of shock.

National news media reported passengers crying and screaming as they rushed out of the building. 

Though the fire was put out late on Sunday night, firefighters were reportedly still on site on Monday morning to secure the building and check for any potential structural damage.

Airport authorities announced on Monday morning that the airport would remain closed until 2pm on Wednesday, with affected flights expected to be diverted to nearby airports.

It wasn’t clear at the time of writing which airports flights would be diverted to, though two inbound flights were diverted to Trapani airport, on Sicily’s west coast, on Sunday.

