How long will Italy’s heatwave last?

Italy’s latest heatwave will continue well into this week, with the mercury set to soar over the 40C mark in Tuscany, Lazio, Puglia and the two major islands.

But as the peninsula keeps dealing with what weather experts have already labelled as "the most intense heatwave of the summer”, there may after all be a sliver of hope for people in the country.

According to the latest forecasts, temperatures in the north of the country may return to more comfortable levels as early as Thursday, July 20th, when rain storms of medium to strong intensity should bring some respite from the infamous afa.

Central and southern regions however will remain uncomfortably hot for at least five more days, with daytime temperatures hovering between 38C and 40C.

Conditions across the whole country are expected to then take an eagerly awaited turn for the better on Tuesday, July 24th, when cold-air currents from northern Europe should cause the current wave of high pressure to retreat once and for all.

This should result in regions up and down the country experiencing more ‘bearable’ summer heat, with daytime temperatures expected to go back to seasonal averages and humidity levels set to drop.

It’s currently unclear exactly how long people in the country will enjoy more normal conditions as confirmed forecasts for August haven’t been released yet.

That said, early long-term projections seem to suggest that next month’s temperatures may not be as extreme as those seen so far in July, with Italy also likely to see more rainfall than usual.