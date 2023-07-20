German climber dies after falling from Italian peak

Advertisement

The climber, in his 50s, fell several dozen metres at dawn while on the Passo delle Sagnette route at an altitude of around 2,900 metres (9,500 feet), AFP reported.

The incident happened in the first section of the path, where climbers can only proceed via steel cables anchored to the rock.

No further details about the dynamics of the incident were immediately given.

The victim was travelling with his daughter and another group of people, who were all evacuated by helicopter.

The man’s daughter, aged 17, was unharmed in the incident but was in a state of shock when members of the rescue team assisted her according to the Quotidiano Nazionale newspaper.

Since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of day-trippers to the Monviso, close to the French border, has risen, especially during the holidays and summer months.

"It often happens that groups of climbers who are not experts get stuck against a wall and are rescued by helicopter," Simone Bobbio of the alpine rescue service told AFP.