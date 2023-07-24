Heatwaves mean Italian tourism ‘has no future’: German health minister

Advertisement

Italy’s government insisted on Monday that it has a plan to make tourism “sustainable” despite the climate crisis after German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wrote during a trip to Italy that tourism in the country “has no future”.

“The heatwave here is spectacular,” the epidemiologist, a member of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD), wrote on Twitter at the start of his trip.

“If things continue like this, these vacation destinations will have no long-term future.

“Climate change is destroying southern Europe. An era is coming to an end."

Heute in Bologna Italien eingetroffen, jetzt geht es in die Toskana. Die Hitzewelle ist spektakulär hier. Wenn es so weiter geht werden diese Urlaubsziele langfristig keine Zukunft haben. Der Klimawandel zerstört den Süden Europas. Eine Ära geht zu Ende. https://t.co/jrSuZ7pD11 — Prof. Karl Lauterbach (@Karl_Lauterbach) July 13, 2023

Lauterbach shared a photo from a church in Montepulciano, Tuscany, saying: “it’s also a cold room, Rome is still too hot,” and suggested that “churches should be open during the daytime in heatwaves to offer protection."

Lauterbach’s comments came amid media reports of international visitors reconsidering travel plans to Italy as temperatures soared above 40C in many parts of the country.

An intense and prolonged heatwave sweeping Europe has seen above-average temperatures across much of the continent in recent weeks, with the heat fuelling devastating wildfires in southern European countries.

On Monday, Italian Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè said in statement sent to national media: “I thank the German Minister of Health for having chosen Italy as a tourist destination, which has always been the favourite destination among his compatriots for holidays and, of course, we look forward to welcoming him again in the future.”

“We are aware of the climate change underway and which, I remind you, does not concern only southern Europe but the whole planet.”

She said sustainability was central to Italy’s “strategic plan for tourism” which “will allow us to make Italian tourism welcoming and sustainable 365 days a year.”

“However, we are certain that the Germans will continue to enjoy Italian holidays more and more.”