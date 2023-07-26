Rome to partly close Metro line A in mid-August

Advertisement

Rome transport company Atac announced two closures: the first will affect the section of the subway line between Anagnina and Subaugusta from August 11-13th.

This will be followed by a closure between Arco di Travertino and Ottaviano from August 14-24th.

Shuttle buses will be used to replace the metro service on affected sections of the line, Rome's transport authorities said.

Rome's Metro A currently closes every weekday at 9pm to allow for work on replacing sections of the track.

But Atac said the "indispensable and demanding" work needed was too major to be carried out during overnight closures.

Although the upcoming track closures will hit "in the middle of the holiday period" the company said that the number of commuters drops sharply during August.

Services are set to resume on August 25th, but 9pm closures will continue.

Atac said the summer closures would allow work to be completed by December 2023 as scheduled, in time for the Christmas holidays.