WATCH: Italy deploys drones to catch arsonists in the act

Firefighters using a drone in Italy's southern Calabria region caught one of many arsonists thought to be responsible for setting deadly wildfires currently ravaging the south of Italy.

The drone, which had been deployed to help assess the scale of a wildfire blazing in the Catanzaro area along the Calabrian coast, spotted and filmed a man setting fires at various points in scrubland near the beach, authorities said.

Calabria governor Roberto Occhiuto shared footage online which showed the man throwing stones at the drone after noticing it was filming him while starting a fire.

The governor said the drone followed the man as he drove away on a motorbike and that he had since been identified and reported to police.

Bene la denuncia del Presidente della Regione Calabria Occhiuto che grazie ad un'operazione di deterrenza con i droni è riuscito a stanare un piromane che aveva già appiccato alcuni incendi. Solo con un accurato controllo del territorio si possono fermare questi criminali. pic.twitter.com/LFR4A8Tl4c — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) July 26, 2023

In a tweet, Occhiuto described the man as an “imbecile” and pledged a “zero-tolerance policy” for anyone caught intentionally starting fires in the region.

"This year we are using 30 drones because the only way to counter the stupidity of those who destroy the woodland of Calabria is deterrence," he said.

The video was shared by Italy's deputy premier Antonio Tajani, who thanked the drone operators and said more checks were needed to “stop these criminals".

In Sicily, another arsonist was reportedly caught by a police drone while starting a fire on a rural road near Palermo, where three people were killed in wildfires this week.

Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday that the government was working on a project that would deploy more drones to help control wildfires, as well as a bill set to introduce tougher punishments for arsonists.

While prolonged hot and dry conditions make wildfires more likely - and more severe - at least 70 percent of blazes in Italy are believed to be caused by human action.

Six in ten fires in Italy are started deliberately according to Coldiretti, the national farmers’ union.

The Civil Protection Department has noted that some people start fires for profit to clear farming land, or revenge and resentment towards private individuals or the government.