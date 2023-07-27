Advertisement

Wildfires

WATCH: Italy deploys drones to catch arsonists in the act

The Local Italy
The Local Italy - [email protected]
Published: 27 Jul, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 27 Jul 2023 11:09 CET
WATCH: Italy deploys drones to catch arsonists in the act
A wildfire reaches homes in the Tono district of Messina, Sicily. Arsonists are believed to be responsible for the majority of deadly and destructive wildfires sweeping southern Italy. (Photo by Giovanni ISOLINO / AFP)

Firefighters using a drone in Italy's southern Calabria region caught one of many arsonists thought to be responsible for starting deadly wildfires ravaging the south of Italy this week.

Advertisement

Firefighters using a drone in Italy's southern Calabria region caught one of many arsonists thought to be responsible for setting deadly wildfires currently ravaging the south of Italy.

The drone, which had been deployed to help assess the scale of a wildfire blazing in the Catanzaro area along the Calabrian coast, spotted and filmed a man setting fires at various points in scrubland near the beach, authorities said.

Calabria governor Roberto Occhiuto shared footage online which showed the man throwing stones at the drone after noticing it was filming him while starting a fire.

MAP: Where are wildfires raging in Italy?

The governor said the drone followed the man as he drove away on a motorbike and that he had since been identified and reported to police.

In a tweet, Occhiuto described the man as an “imbecile” and pledged a “zero-tolerance policy” for anyone caught intentionally starting fires in the region.

"This year we are using 30 drones because the only way to counter the stupidity of those who destroy the woodland of Calabria is deterrence," he said.

Advertisement

The video was shared by Italy's deputy premier Antonio Tajani, who thanked the drone operators and said more checks were needed to “stop these criminals".

READ ALSO: What to do and what to avoid if you see a wildfire in Italy

In Sicily, another arsonist was reportedly caught by a police drone while starting a fire on a rural road near Palermo, where three people were killed in wildfires this week.

Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday that the government was working on a project that would deploy more drones to help control wildfires, as well as a bill set to introduce tougher punishments for arsonists.

While prolonged hot and dry conditions make wildfires more likely - and more severe - at least 70 percent of blazes in Italy are believed to be caused by human action.

Six in ten fires in Italy are started deliberately according to Coldiretti, the national farmers’ union.

The Civil Protection Department has noted that some people start fires for profit to clear farming land, or revenge and resentment towards private individuals or the government. 

More

#Wildfires

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also