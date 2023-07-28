‘A great shock’: Archeologists unearth Rome’s legendary Theatre of Nero

Advertisement

The middle of this week was a big win for archaeologists in Italy, who believe they uncovered the remains of the legendary theatre close to the Vatican under the walled garden of Palazzo della Rovere.

Announcing the find on Wednesday, Rome’s archeological superintendent Daniela Porro hailed it as “exceptionally important” because it gives insights into the period of Roman history between the empire and the 15th century.

The private theatre built by Emperor Nero, who reigned from 54 to 64 AD, is said to be where he once contemplated the Great Fire of Rome by reciting verses written by Homer.

Until now, the marvel was only known from ancient texts written by Pliny the Elder, who described the marble columns and gold-leaf plaster in detail, leading archaeologists to suspect they had found it.

An overview of the excavation site. Photo: Special Archaeological Superintendency of Rome.

The excavation, which was part of the palace’s redevelopment as a Four Seasons Hotel in time for The Vatican’s 2025 Jubilee, started in 2020 under the leadership of archaeologists Renato Sebastiani, Alessio De Cristofaro, and Marzia Di Mento.

“I feel very emotional and I am bursting with pride,” Di Mento told The Local. “I am so satisfied, and when we first realised what we had come across we were in awe.

Advertisement

“We found multiple artefacts before finding the structure and we thought they were very interesting, but when we got closer and closer to the theatre and when we realised what it was I don’t think I’ve ever been so astonished.

“It really was a great shock.”

Items found at the site believed to be Nero's Theatre. Photo: Special Archaeological Superintendency of Rome.

Of the artefacts found so far, Di Mento listed a goblet and pilgrim items from the Middle Ages as being her favourites.

Other items found include a first-century statue head of the two-faced god Janus.

All of the items will go on display to the public later this year, the archaeologists said, though no date has yet been confirmed.

Italy’s national broadcaster Rai was set to air its documentary of the site, named Sotto il suolo di Roma (Under the soil of Rome) this October.

Items found during the excavation will go on display to the public later this year. Photo: Special Archaeological Superintendency of Rome.