Italy set to return to 'normal' summer heat in August

Maximum temperatures across Italy are forecast to go back to 'normal' in the first week of August, reported Italian news agency Ansa.

Temperatures in the south will remain below 40 degrees, while the north of the country will see maximum highs of 31 to 33 degrees, according to climatologist Luca Mercalli.

"Some days, it will even be cool," he said.

The African high-pressure system, known as an anticyclone, which kept Italy under a heatwave for 15 days "has retreated from where it came from", he added.

What will come as a relief for those living in or travelling to Italy is the news that - for now at least - "no further heatwaves are in sight by the first week of August".

Weather forecaster 3B Meteo has also projected a break in the excessive heat for the beginning of the new month.

However, along with cooler temperatures due to colder fronts sweeping in over northern Europe, Italy can also expect instability and new thunderstorms, according to weather projections.

The beginning of the week may signal thunderstorms across the north, and are also expected in the second half.

Central and southern regions may also be affected over the weekend.

For the time being, predictions are limited to the first week in August, as the climatologist stated that forecasts beyond seven to ten days are unreliable.

Italy has experienced extreme heat and violent storms over the past weeks, including instances of intense hailstorms, causing personal injury and damage to property.

The higher frequency and intensity of these weather events is linked to climate change, according to the climate expert.

A 16-year-old girl on a camping trip was one of two people who died after violent storms in northern Italy last week, while wildfires burned in the south.