WATCH: Italian cultural police discover ancient Roman ship
Italian authorities have uncovered a centuries-old Roman vessel carrying hundreds of jars off the coast of Italy. Watch the discovery in this video.
Archaeologists have found an ancient cargo ship, known as an oneraria, at the bottom of the sea off the coast of Civitavecchia, a port city near Rome.
It's said to date back to the 1st or 2nd century AD and experts estimate that it measured over 20 metres long.
Italy's cultural heritage protection police, known as Carabinieri Comando Carabinieri per la Tutela del Patrimonio Culturale (TPC), found the vessel, along with a cargo of hundreds of jars, known as 'amphorae'.
Most of these are reportedly intact, while heritage professionals are working out exactly what they were used for.
The wreck was still anchored to the sandy seabed, lying at a depth of 160 metres.
As can be seen in the video, the team used a remotely operated robot to make the discovery and map the underwater archaeological site.
Take a look at how the experts made the discovery here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMnUMMo1JRc
