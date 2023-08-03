Aperitivo with a view: Six of Milan’s best rooftop bars

Advertisement

Much like most other metropolises in the world, Milan can be very chaotic during the day, with countless residents frantically scrambling on and off public transport to get to their work appointments in time and large crowds of visitors moving en masse from one popular local attraction to the other.

But, while daytime life in the city can be incredibly hectic, time seems to slow down in the early evening, as most people sotto la Madonnina head to their favourite bar and wind down over an aperitivo.

And, though Milan’s streets have no shortage of bars, you may find there’s no better way to enjoy an aperitivo in the city than from atop one of its rooftops, which allow customers to sip on their tipple of choice while looking on as the city below is coated in golden sunset light.

Terrazza 12

Perched atop the Bryan&Barry Building at the heart of the San Babila district, Terrazza 12 is a household name in the northern capital as it offers one of the most unique views of the city centre.

READ ALSO: Six 'secret' places in Milan you need to visit

Openly inspired by New York-style rooftop bars, it combines a lounge bar serving carefully crafted cocktails with a wide selection of finger food and small bites.

A Riccionete Terrazza 12 Milano pic.twitter.com/zgoJMGkL85 — 𝕆𝕟𝕖𝕚𝕣𝕠𝕡𝕒𝕘𝕚𝕕𝕒 𝕞𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕒𝕞𝕠𝕦 (@OneiropagidaO) April 30, 2022

Quite conveniently, should you wish to stay for dinner, the floor right below the rooftop bar is home to a high-end Mediterranean cuisine restaurant.

Advertisement

Ceresio 7

Often credited as revolutionising the Milanese rooftop bar scene, Ceresio 7 is a luxurious venue in the Porta Garibaldi district offering a full 360-degree view of the city’s skyline.

It has two swimming pools complemented by lounge chairs and cabanas, an American-inspired lounge bar and both interior and exterior dining areas.

Milan, Ceresio 7 supplying the views pic.twitter.com/OXX5VjO8aJ — Ben Stancombe (@BenStancombe) September 23, 2016

You can expect fine mixology cocktails, first-class bites and top-notch service – but prices will not suit every pocket (bites are generally between 15 and 25 euros, while cocktails are nearly always over 20 euros).

SunEleven Rooftop

Located on the top floor of the IH Hotel Milano Ambasciatori, which sits just a few steps away from the iconic Duomo, SunEleven Rooftop is a more casual but equally stylish venue.

The bar is well known locally for its LED signs, soft outdoor lights and the pastel colours of its furniture.

Advertisement

The menu features a wide selection of cocktails, craft beers and tapas.

La Rinascente Rooftop

High-end department store La Rinascente, in the central Piazza del Duomo, boasts one of, if not the most popular rooftop in the city.

Here the spires and pinnacles of the Duomo cathedral are so close that they sometimes look to be within reach.

Per una pausa dallo #shopping ci trovi al 7° piano de la Rinascente. Potrai rilassarti sulla nostra terrazza! pic.twitter.com/lvQKEEEfU3 — Il Bar (@ilbarmilano) March 21, 2015

The Rinascente rooftop is home to a number of venues, which offer slightly different vistas based on their position relative to the Duomo. Il Bar, a stylish cocktail bar and cafè, is generally considered one of the best options for views.

Organics Sky Garden

Standing 40 metres tall, on the 13th floor of the Hyatt Centric hotel, this venue combines contemporary design furniture with peculiar rooftop garden looks and atmosphere, which make it something of a rare green oasis in Milan’s urban landscape.

Besides cocktails and savoury bites, the bar also offers live DJ sets and music events on weekends.

A view of the Organics Sky Garden, near Milan’s Centrale railway station. Photo by Organics Sky Garden on Instagram

BASE Terrace

Located in the lively Tortona district, south-east Milan, the terrace of the BASE Milano cultural centre is one of the best available options if you’re looking for an affordable rooftop aperitivo.

Advertisement

Though it may not quite allow for spectacular views, the BASE Terrace is still a great place to relax and grab a drink after a long day of work or sightseeing.

READ ALSO: Six of Milan’s best bookshop cafes

The venue is particularly popular among the younger generations (especially among people aged 20 to 30).