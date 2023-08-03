Nine alternative places to visit in Italy in 2023

Advertisement

Italy's visitor numbers are booming once again in summer 2023. While this is good news for the tourism industry, hotspots from Venice to the Amalfi Coast are more packed than ever and local residents are begging tourists to give them some breathing room.

READ ALSO: 'Please don't come': Summer tourists overwhelm 'endangered' Venice

For visitors searching for a more sustainable, less claustrophobic Italian travel experience, there are countless options - but it's not always easy to narrow them down.

For anyone wanting to head slightly off the beaten path, here are some of the spots The Local's writers recommend.

Ronciglione, Lazio

Voted the borgo più bello d'Italia, or 'most beautiful town in Italy' for 2023, the hill town of Ronciglione just outside Rome is well worth visiting - though not so much for what's in it as what's directly around it: abundant forests, glittering lakes, ancient ruins, and sumptuous stately homes.

Nestled in the historic Tuscia region, which today stretches over parts of Lazio, Tuscany and Umbria, Ronciglione is just a short distance from the rugged Lago di Vico, the pre-Roman Etruscan amphitheatre of Sutri, and the distinctive pentagonal Renaissance palace and gardens of Villa Farnese in Caprarola.

You'll need a car, as Ronciglione is not well connected by public transport - though its now-disused train station is where some scenes from the Oscar-winning 1997 film La vita è bella (Life is Beautiful) were filmed.

The town makes a good base for exploration, with some atmospheric Airbnb apartments and other holiday lets available as well as places to sample the regional cuisine: check out the restaurant La Corte Dei Prefetti Di Vico for its handmade pasta, excellent wine and friendly staff.

#Caprarola, dominata dall’imponente mole del #PalazzoFarne, è uno degli esempi urbanistici più significativi del Cinquecento. L’antico borgo medievale è attraversato da una spettacolare Via dritta.



Stupenda 😍



📸 IG dani_ceravolo



#VisitLazio #LazioIsMe #LazioEtdrnaScoperta pic.twitter.com/GBeznC8G36 — Visit Lazio (@visit_lazio) July 26, 2023

Advertisement

Ercolano, Campania

Ercolano, better known to English speakers by its Latin name of Herculaneum, is a far less touristy alternative to nearby Pompeii.

The ancient Roman fishing town was buried by the same volcanic eruption that levelled its larger and more famous neighbour, but Herculaneum is arguably better preserved; its distance from Vesuvius lessened the impact of the lava flows, leaving several of its buildings with their upper storeys still intact.

Visitors who plan ahead for the summer can book Friday night tours of the site, featuring theatrical performances and light shows.

Sperlonga, Lazio

Popular with Italians, the seaside town of Sperlonga on the Lazio coast is less well-known among foreign visitors - for now.

Roughly equidistant between Naples and Rome, Sperlonga sits on a rocky promontory directly above the sea, its gleaming white habitations recalling those of a remote Greek island.

What Sperlonga lacks in the dramatic plunging cliffsides of the Amalfi coast, it makes up for with long stretches of unspoilt golden sand and limpid ocean. You're likely to find it bustling in August, when Italians flock to the seaside, but relatively quiet most other times of year.

Isole Tremiti, Puglia

Part of Puglia's Gargano National Park, this Adriatic archipelago 22km from the Italian mainland was once a penal colony, where enemies of everyone from the ancient Roman Emperor Augustus to Mussolini were interned.

These days, the five small land masses that make up the island chain - only two of which are inhabited - form one of Italy's most off-the-beaten track foreign tourist destinations, with no cars allowed except for those owned by residents.

Advertisement

Beloved by divers and snorkelers for their crystal clear waters, the islands are well visited by Italians in the summer months, but in the off season you can expect to find yourself in splendid near-isolation.

Ascoli Piceno, Le Marche

If you want a city rich in architectural beauty and ancient history but without the tourist crush of Rome, Florence or Venice, consider Ascoli Piceno, a jewel in the often overlooked eastern region of Le Marche.

The travertine stone with which most of its buildings and fountains are clad lends this town - whose origins date back to the pre-Roman Picentini people - its glimmering appearance.

Once you've wandered the historic centre and sampled some stuffed Ascolana olives (a local delicacy) you can choose whether to head down to the beach - a 30 minute drive away - or up into the mountains, with the National Park of Monti Sibillini a half hour journey inland.

Siracusa, Sicily

Founded by the ancient Greeks in around 734 BC, Siracusa (Syracuse) is a city of two parts - the island of Ortigia, which contains the historic centre, and is reached from the mainland by various bridges - and an archaeological park, containing Greek and Roman ruins.

The Temple of Apollo, the Fountain of Arethusa, and the majestic Duomo (built on top of the Greek Temple of Athena, whose ancient columns are incorporated into its sides) are just some of the sights to take in a leisurely stroll of the mostly pedestrianised old town.

Advertisement

The city has been home to a range of important historical figures over the centuries: it's where the Greek mathematician and inventor Archimedes lived and died, and where the painter Caravaggio fled to in 1608 after being imprisoned.

Like Ercolano, Siracusa often puts on performances in its ancient Greek amphitheatre over the summer.

Siracusa's baroque cathedral. Photo by Freysteinn G. Jonsson on Unsplash

Le Langhe, Piedmont

Whether you're a connoisseur oenophile or just starting out on your Italian wine-tasting journey, the Langhe area in southern Piedmont is a must-visit destination.

With its rolling hills and valleys quilted with vineyards, Le Langhe is reminiscent of Tuscany's wine regions - but far less touristy.

Alba is generally considered the 'capital' of the territory and an ideal base if you're interested in gourmet dining or shopping, while Barolo (which lends its name to the wine that's made there), La Morra and Neive are smaller towns worth paying a visit.

It's worth noting you don't need to be a wine drinker to enjoy a visit to Le Langhe - truffles and hazelnuts also grow here in abundance, and various fairs are put on throughout the year to celebrate them. If you're a fan of country living, seek out accommodation in an agriturismo, a small farm which serves guests its own produce.

Roccascalegna, Abruzzo

If you want to explore the wilder - and lesser-visited - side of central Italy, try Abruzzo’s rugged countryside and its three national parks (which cover more than half of the region, making it one of the greenest areas in Europe.) The rural region is also dotted with pretty towns and fascinating, if lesser-known, sights.

One such place is Castello di Roccascalegna, a restored medieval castle steeped in legend, perched on a cliff, and surrounded by wild nature. Far out in the countryside in the province of Chieti, it gets few visitors and feels sleepy outside of summer - but it’s worth the trip.

Roccascalegna’s curious name has a curious history, which you can learn about on the short tour from enthusiastic local guides. The castle itself is most dramatic when viewed from a short distance, but once up there you’ll enjoy panoramic views and cooler temperatures.

Advertisement

The nearby town of Casoli, in the foothills of the Majella mountain, also makes an atmospheric base for exploring the area.

Caprese Michelangelo, Tuscany

There are countless pretty hilltop towns dotting the landscape of eastern Tuscany. But Caprese Michelangelo is particularly special, and it's less than an hour’s drive from overcrowded Florence.

This town does get some tourism: after all, it’s the birthplace of Renaissance artist Michelangelo Buonarroti. His former family home still stands here, along with the Church of St. John, where he was baptised, and the Michelangelo Museum. But it’s far from the beaten path, and you’ll find it quiet outside of high season.

Caprese Michelangelo is also known around Tuscany as being the best place to eat dishes loaded with prized local black truffles at very reasonable prices. The tiny village has a disproportionate number of excellent restaurants - these can get busy on Sundays, when Italian families come for lunch.

It’s worth spending some time exploring the lush surrounding area, which is known as La piccola valle di Dio, or the ‘little valley of God’. Its many sites connected with the travels of St Francis of Assisi make it a spiritual place.

Sites to visit nearby include the national park of Casentino, the Monastery of Camaldoli, and the Castello di Romena, where you can immerse yourself in the more peaceful side of this popular region.

By Elaine Allaby and Clare Speak