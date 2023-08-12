Italy pledges to set minimum wage within '60 days'

Advertisement

The Italian government and opposition parties met on Friday to discuss the contentious issue of a minimum wage, setting a deadline on when a decision will be made.

Italy's premier Meloni has tasked the National Council for Economics and Labour (CNEL) with creating a bill within sixty days.

That's the timeframe to find "effective solutions", and "together", she stated.

It comes after the ruling coalition government blocked a proposal last month to set a national minimum wage of nine euros per hour.

However, under mounting pressure to address the nation's meagre salaries, the CNEL will now look into how the government can combat low wages and then present a proposal to parliament.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister attributed the nation's poor wages "to Italy's low growth in the last twenty years compared to France and Germany," reported Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

To determine causes and solutions, the labour council's president, Renato Brunetta, indicated in a memo that the organisation will also investigate underlying problems that stunt the growth of workers' pay.

This includes delays in contract renewals, made worse by cost of living rises and high taxes, and the impact of unstable, involuntary part-time work.

Although Meloni has pledged a decision will be made 'by October', opposition parties are not convinced.

Secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, said that there are "no clear ideas, no proposals".

Populist 5-star party leader and former Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte thinks the meeting was a stalling tactic.

"We came in a constructive spirit to meet the government. Only today there was no counter-proposal: involving the CNEL seems to us a ball thrown into the court," he said.

He added, "We will go ahead with the collection of signatures for a popular initiative law."

Italy is one of the last few countries that doesn't have a minimum rate that employers must legally pay staff.

The country has one of the European Union's lowest rates of wage growth, and the average Italian private sector salary stands at just over 21,800 euros per year according to the most recent available official statistics.

Although the EU passed a new minimum wage directive in 2022 to "ensure decent living standards for workers", Italy was not included.

Along with Denmark, Austria, Finland, and Sweden, Italy is one of just five EU countries without a minimum wage.