Five missing as 'tsunami of mud' floods Italian town

Advertisement

The search for the five missing people resumed at 7am Monday morning in Bardonecchia, in the Val di Susa region, a few kilometres from the French border.

Around 50 of the fire brigade, including divers, are searching the section of the river that flooded on Sunday evening, the Vigili del Fuoco confirmed.

Advertisement

Authorities posted that they were continuing to look for missing people and to remove debris from the roads.

Colata di fango a #Bardonecchia (TO): prosegue il lavoro di 50 #vigilidelfuoco per attività di ricerca eventuali dispersi e per la rimozione di detriti dalle strade. Istituito un posto di comando avanzato per la gestione del soccorso [#14agosto 9:45] pic.twitter.com/8pcYE7dboU — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) August 14, 2023

Rescue teams had already saved six people, who were stuck in a camper van, dragged downstream by the flow of water, mud and rubbish, rescue teams stated on Monday morning.

Colata di fango stanotte a Bardonecchia (TO), in Val di Susa: salvate dai #vigilidelfuoco 6 persone che si trovavano in un camper travolto da acqua e fango. In corso ricerche di eventuali persone disperse in acqua lungo il corso d'acqua da Bardonecchia a Boulard [#14agosto 8:45] pic.twitter.com/8o3Sx0JE8r — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) August 14, 2023

The Rio Merdovine broke its banks Sunday evening following a landslide at altitude, completely covering cars and submerging streets in wreckage, according to Italian media reports and video footage from social media.

In videos posted online, some people can be seen fleeing while a wave of mud gushes in behind them, pushing over buildings and trees. One person has been injured.

"Run away, go away," some residents said to those who were in the area, reported the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.

In other videos and photos, the flood of the Frejus basin is seen dragging away cars in what's been described as a 'tsunami of mud' in Italian media reports.

Advertisement

The mudslide overwhelmed everything in its path, sweeping away traffic signs, cars and even bus shelters.

About 120 people spent the night as evacuees, unable to return to their homes sunk in mud.

The Red Cross set up temporary accommodation for those affected inside the town's sports hall.

Meanwhile, the local police station was found to be unfit for use and with serious damage to the ground floor.

READ ALSO: Scientists urge Italy’s media to improve climate change reporting

Many bridges are still not passable, while access to the built-up area of Bardonecchia remains impossible, except for rescue vehicles.

One of the town's bridges was swept away by the sudden flood, now buried in mud and detritus, while another has lost its supporting foundations.

The landslide in Val di Susa has also "temporarily closed" State Road 335 in both directions in Bardonecchia, Italian road maintenance firm Anas stated.

"Anas teams and the police have intervened on-site to manage the road system, to allow normal traffic to be restored as quickly as possible," it added.

The town's authorities reported on Facebook the possibility of water, electricity and gas supply disruptions in the town "following the flooding of the Frejus river".

"Rescue teams and technicians have been working since yesterday evening to try to restore normal conditions as soon as possible. The gas supply has been interrupted to avoid potentially dangerous explosions, pending the identification and resolution of the damage to the pipelines," they added.

The disaster follows a summer of extreme weather events in Italy, with seven killed in storms in the north of Italy last month.