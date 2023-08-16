How has 'Barbie' film continued to dominate the Italian box office?

Advertisement

The worldwide cultural phenomenon that is the Barbie film keeps on drawing in crowds in Italy, topping the box office chart for four weeks so far.

Greta Gerwig's movie grossed more than 1.2 million euros over last weekend in Italy, and 165,000 euros on the bank holiday Ferragosto alone, according to film industry reports.

These figures have pushed Italian earnings to almost 28 million euros so far.

Advertisement

Since it was released a few weeks ago, the live-action film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 in Italy.

'Shark 2 - The Abyss', starring Jason Statham, holds on to second place in the box-office rankings by a considerable margin, grossing at 3.8 million euros in Italy.

READ ALSO: Puns and plot spoilers: How English movie titles are translated into Italian

As Barbie's popularity shows no sign of slowing down, the movie isn't far off joining the Top 10 most-watched films of all time.

Toy brand Mattel's plastic goddess brought to life certainly has the Italian audiences hooked.

Aside from the viewing figures, the movie has inspired spoof political commentary, with AI creators using the film to parody well-known public figures.

In a short on YouTube channel Ceci n'est pas une AI, Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni plays the part of Barbie, taking Margot Robbie's place through face swap technology.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini has taken Ryan Gosling's part as Ken.

Other Italian politicians included in the skit are Senate president Ignazio La Russa as rival Ken, minister of tourism Daniela Santanchè as the brunette Barbie, and member of the opposition Giuseppe Conte 'playing' the role of Allan.

https://youtu.be/rn8V0zB3Q1c

Italy has shown its obsession with the Barbie sensation through more than just social media memes and viral videos; even Italian ice cream has honoured the movie.

READ ALSO: How to find the best gelato in Italy

The Barbie-mania effect has reached the country's capital of Rome with a flavour dedicated to the iconic doll and the film, reported Italian news agency Ansa.

The flavour is 'naturally' pink in colour thanks to using beetroot (bietola in Italian), with gelato makers giving it the alliterative moniker 'Barbie-Bietola'.

Even the big names in Italian fashion have wanted to get their hands on a piece of the renewed craze for the iconic doll.

Founder Elsa Schiaparelli of haute-couture fashion house Schiaparelli created Margot Robbie's red carpet gown based on 'Solo in the spotlight' Barbie from the 1960s.

Margot Robbie Wore Schiaparelli Haute Couture To The #Barbie LA Premierehttps://t.co/OkOIHhJzJg pic.twitter.com/f1mzCbg1F3 — Red Carpet Fashion Awards (@Fashion_Critic_) July 10, 2023

While Italian designer Emilio Pucci inspired one of the dresses worn in the film.

Barbie recorded extraordinary box office takings of over two million euros (2,178,000) on its release day in Italy, the best opening at the box office in 2023.

This marked unprecedented numbers for a film released in Italy at the end of July.