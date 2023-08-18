Italy puts 9 cities on red alert this weekend as heat intensifies

Advertisement

Italian health authorities on Friday issued severe heat warnings for the coming weekend as the nation prepares for a new wave of soaring temperatures.

On Friday, a red alert was already in place for the cities of Florence, Bologna, Perugia, Bolzano and Brescia.

These cities will be joined on Saturday by Campobasso, Latina, Rieti and Rome, according to the official notice.

Italy's highest-level 'red' alert means the heat poses a threat to the general population, not just to more vulnerable groups such as young children and the elderly.

All other parts of the country were placed on lower-level yellow or amber alerts over the weekend.

Italy's third heatwave is expected this weekend, with highs of 42 degrees Celsius and will show signs of "the most intense heatwaves," according to weather experts.

Heatwaves occur when very high temperatures are recorded for several consecutive days, often associated with high humidity rates, noted the ministry.

From this weekend, extreme temperatures are predicted to come from the Algerian and Moroccan coasts, supported by warm air masses, creating that humid and muggy air often referred to in Italian as 'Afa'.

Italy's health authorities advised people to stay indoors during the afternoon when the heat is most intense, drink plenty of water, and avoid exercise during the day. It also asked people to check on neighbours living alone, particularly the elderly.

Meteorologists have also warned of "violent thunderstorms with a high risk of hailstorms" as cool currents meet the intense heat.

The Italian town of Bardonecchia in the north-western region of Piedmont has experienced storms and heavy rain this week, after a flood submerged the town in mud.

Scientists say human-caused climate change is making extreme weather events such as heatwaves, drought, severe storms and flooding more frequent and more intense.

New findings revealed that 2023 marks the third hottest year for Italy since 1800, with an average of 11 extreme weather events per day.