Where can I watch the Women's World Cup final on TV in Italy?

Spain play England in the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup at 12pm Italian time on Sunday, August 20th.

It's a highly anticipated match as it's the first time that either national side has reached the final stage of the Women's World Cup.

This comes after England's Lionesses beat Australia 3-1 in Wednesday's semi-final, and La Roja inched past Sweden 2-1 in extra time in the other semi-final on Tuesday.

The last time the two teams met in an official competition, England beat Spain 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Euros.

If you are in Italy on Sunday and want to watch the Women's World Cup final on television, all you’ll need to do is tune into Italy’s public broadcaster RAI, who will show the game live on their main sports channel, RaiSport HD.

RaiSport HD is available on channel 58 and viewing is free of charge.

You’ll also be able to watch the final live on RAI’s streaming platform RaiPlay (available both as a website and app), though you’ll have to create an account in order to start streaming.

Alternatively, the Fifa website will also broadcast the game.

Unlike Sunday’s final, the third-place playoff match between Sweden and Australia will not be shown on Italian TV, meaning your only chance to catch the game from Italy will be the Fifa website.

The match is at 10am Italian time on Saturday, August 19th.