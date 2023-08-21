When will Italy's latest heatwave come to an end?

Advertisement

Italy is once more in the grip of a heatwave - the third of the summer, and one of the most intense so far.

With 12 cities on red alert as of Monday, the heatwave has sweat-drenched residents and visitors alike asking when temperatures will start to level off. So what can people in Italy expect?

According to the Italian weather site Il Meteo, relief isn't in sight just yet, as the stifling conditions are set to last well into the weekend.

The African anticyclone that's responsible for the oppressive heat is expected to stick around until the end of Saturday, when a cold front is due to start gradually moving in from the north and bringing temperatures back down.

The country's central Tyrrhenian regions and the lower Po Valley are set to be the hardest-hit parts of the country, with mercury levels climbing as high as 40C/104F in some areas.

Even at an elevation of 1,500m in the Alps, temperatures are expected to reach 30C/86F - some 10 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

High humidity will cause temperatures to feel even hotter in many areas, with residents of low-altitude parts of the country in for a series of muggy nights that are unlikely to dip below 20C/68F.

Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin and Verona were all placed under red alert by Italy's health ministry on Monday, and were due to be joined by Genoa, Milan, Naples and Trieste from Tuesday.

This highest-level risk warning means the heat poses a threat to the general population, not just to more vulnerable groups such as young children and the elderly.

The government's official advice is to stay indoors during the afternoon when the heat is most intense, drink plenty of water, and avoid exercise during the day.

Along with much of the rest of Europe, southern Italy has been hit by a series of wildfires this summer, exacerbated by sweltering temperatures.

Sicily's Catania airport was abruptly shut down when a fire ripped through the facility in mid-July, followed by the closure of Palermo airport just over a week later due to wildfires.

A recent study found that 2023 marks the third hottest year for Italy since 1800, with an average of 11 extreme weather events per day.