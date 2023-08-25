Italy’s heatwave set to break as bad weather edges closer

Advertisement

Following two weeks of extremely hot and sticky weather, people in Italy should soon see the end of the third ondata di caldo of the summer, according to the latest forecasts.

A cold front sweeping in from northern Europe will reach the north-west of the country on Saturday, resulting in localised rainstorms and a two- to three-degree drop in daytime temperatures, weather website Il Meteo said on Friday.

Bad weather will then hit the remaining northern and central regions between Sunday and Monday.

At this stage, many areas of northern and central Italy are expected to be pummelled by rainstorms of medium or even strong intensity, with daytime temperatures likely to drop below the 25C mark.

The bad weather is forecast to reach southern regions on Tuesday morning, with most Tyrrhenian-facing areas expected to see localised rainstorms during the day.

Though temperatures may not decrease as markedly in the south as elsewhere in the country, local readings in all southern regions should still sit well below 30C on Tuesday.

The bad weather front will reportedly begin to wane starting from Wednesday, August 30th, meaning more stable weather conditions will return to the country by the end of Thursday.

That said, it’s unlikely that temperatures will then shoot back up to the levels seen over the past few weeks, according to the latest long-term forecasts.

Rather, temperature readings in most parts of the peninsula should keep in line with seasonal averages as the calendar flips to September.