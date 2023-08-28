On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Storm alerts as heatwave breaks

The heatwave that has gripped Italy for the past week has started to break, replaced by unsettled weather that has already brought heavy rain and hail storms to northeastern parts of the country.

Italy's Civil Protection Department has issued red, orange and yellow weather alerts for much of the north and centre of the peninsula, with northern Lombardy's Valchiavenna area in particular on high alert for flood risk.

🌧⛈ Lunedì #28agosto piogge e temporali al Nord e al Centro-Sud

🔔🔴 Allerta ROSSA in Lombardia

🔔🟠Allerta ARANCIONE in 6 Regioni al Centro-Nord

🔔🟡Allerta GIALLA in 12 regioni

🔎 Leggi l’avviso di condizioni meteo avverse del 27 agosto https://t.co/wOJrpwfCFj pic.twitter.com/CbTuv77jZ0 — Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) August 27, 2023

Weather conditions in the country's south and central-southern Adriatic regions, on the other hand, are forecast to remain exceptionally hot and humid until at least Monday evening.

Tuesday

Power Hits summer concert in Verona



One of Italy's last major events of the summer, Verona Arena hosts the seventh edition of the Power Hits Estate 2023 concert on Tuesday evening

Contemporary Italian artists including Blanco, Elodie, Rocco Hunt and Emma Marrone are set to perform at the event, which kicks off at 8.45pm and lasts until late into the evening.

The concert will be live-streamed available to watch or listen to on platforms including including RTL 102.5, Radio Zeta, Sky Uno and TV8.

Wednesday

Blue supermoon

Make sure to take a look outside your window on Wednesday evening to catch a glimpse of the upcoming 'blue supermoon' - the biggest and brightest of the year.

A supermoon happens when a full moon coincides with the moon being at the closest point in its orbit to the earth, making it appear larger than usual.

Advertisement

Despite its name, the supermoon won't actually look blue - it's simply the name given to the second full moon to fall in a single calendar month, as this one follows August 1st's Sturgeon supermoon.

A full moon is seen rising over Rome. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Weekend

Return from summer break

The end of August marks the end of the summer break in Italy, as the last ranks of holidaymakers pack up their beach towels and umbrellas and head home.

Expect higher-than-normal motorway traffic over the course of the weekend for the mass rientro (return) from summer vacation.

Italy’s State Police forecasts that the morning of Friday, September 1st and the whole of Sunday, September 3rd will be the worst times for motorists to hit the road, as traffic is expected to be “potentially critical” on those dates.

F1 Grand Prix in Monza

The F1 Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia, or Italian Grand Prix, will take place in the northern city of Monza between Friday and Sunday.

Advertisement

Monza's National Autodrome racetrack, otherwise known as the 'Temple of Speed', is where the sport's top drivers will compete in a series of death-defying contests.

The Formula 1 website provides a full events schedule, as well as ticket and broadcast information.

Fans cheer after the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on September 11, 2022. Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP.