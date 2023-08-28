Storm warnings in Italy as heatwave set to break on Monday

Advertisement

Italy’s civil protection authority on Monday issued severe weather warnings for many parts of the country as the intense heatwave began to recede.

The highest-level red alert warnings were issued for north-western parts of the country, which had already seen a drop in temperatures over the weekend.

The intense late-August heatwave will be pushed back gradually as a cold front moves down from northern Europe early this week, the civil protection department said.

It warned of rainstorms as temperatures begin to fall across the north and centre of the country, with Rome under a lower-level yellow alert on Monday.

Meanwhile in the south temperatures were set to remain in the high 30s on Monday, with the intense heat and humidity expected to break later on Monday evening or Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Italy records 11 'extreme weather events' per day in 2023

Weather conditions were expected to be calmer along the eastern coast of the country, where few alerts were in place.

A map of the weather warnings issued by the civil protection department illustrated the divide, showing red and amber weather alerts in the northwestern Lombardy region, and amber alerts in Trentino Alto Adige, and parts of Liguria, Tuscany, and Veneto, where storms and heavy rain were forecast.

🌧⛈ Lunedì #28agosto piogge e temporali al Nord e al Centro-Sud

🔔🔴 Allerta ROSSA in Lombardia

🔔🟠Allerta ARANCIONE in 6 Regioni al Centro-Nord

🔔🟡Allerta GIALLA in 12 regioni

🔎 Leggi l’avviso di condizioni meteo avverse del 27 agosto https://t.co/wOJrpwfCFj pic.twitter.com/CbTuv77jZ0 — Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) August 27, 2023

A yellow weather alert was in place for parts of Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Molise, Piedmont, Sardinia, Tuscany, and Umbria, where rain and unsettled conditions were expected in the coming days.

While temperatures in the south were forecast to drop by up to seven or eight degrees in the coming days, they were expected to remain in the high 20s or low 30s in many areas.

Advertisement

Authorities were on alert for severe storms and flooding in the north of the country and wildfires in the south after extreme weather during a previous heatwave in July left at least seven people dead.