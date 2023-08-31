Five maintenance workers killed in northern Italy train accident

Advertisement

The train, which was transporting wagons on the Milan-Turin line and had no passengers, was travelling at 160 kilometres (99 miles) per hour when it hit the team replacing parts of the track near Brandizzo, on the outskirts of Turin, the AGI and Ansa news agencies said.

"Five workers were killed by a passing train, two others injured," the fire service said in a brief statement.

The bodies of the men, reported to be aged between 22 and 52 years old, were said to have been dragged for several metres.

Two of their colleagues were unharmed but remain under observation in hospital, while the train driver was in shock but uninjured, according to Italian news agencies.

RFI, the company which manages Italy's rail network, confirmed that five workers from an external contractor died when a train "not in commercial service" hit them shortly before midnight.

It offered its "deep sorrow" and condolences for the families of the victims, and said investigations were underway.

Paolo Bodoni, the mayor of Brandizzo, told AGI an emergency worker had described to him a "chilling scene, with human remains across 300 metres".

"It's a huge tragedy," he said.

"It cannot be excluded that there could have been a communication error," he said, but added that would be a matter for investigations.

Advertisement

Turin mayor Stefano Lo Russo described it as a "huge tragedy, which leaves us all shocked", offering his thoughts to the families of those killed.

The train line between Turin and Milan remained suspended on Thursday morning.

Rail operator Trenitalia said in a statement that “Intercity and regional train services may experience delays, cancellations, route limitations and bus replacements” during the day.

Trenitalia also advised passengers to check their journey status via their Cerca Treno online service.