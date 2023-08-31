Have your say Paywall free
How would you rate the quality of care in Italian hospitals?
How would you rate the overall quality of healthcare (including the food) as Italian public hospitals? Please take a minute to share your views with other readers.
If you cannot see the questionnaire below, please click here.
Comments
See Also
If you cannot see the questionnaire below, please click here.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.