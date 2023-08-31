Advertisement

Have your say Paywall free

How would you rate the quality of care in Italian hospitals?

The Local (news@thelocal.com)
The Local ([email protected])
Published: 31 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023 12:22 CET
How would you rate the quality of care in Italian hospitals?
What do you think of the quality of care in Italian hospitals? (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

How would you rate the overall quality of healthcare (including the food) as Italian public hospitals? Please take a minute to share your views with other readers.

Advertisement

If you cannot see the questionnaire below, please click here.

 

 

More

#Have your say #Health

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also