Ryanair cuts Sardinia routes in row over Italy’s flight price cap

Ryanair announced the eight-percent reduction in services to and from the island region of Sardinia amid an ongoing row between budget airlines and the Italian government.

"A reduction of almost 10 percent compared to the planned schedule is entirely linked to the Italian government's decree, which we consider totally illegal and which will only have the effect of reducing connectivity," Ryanair Chief Commercial Officer Jason McGuinness told reporters in Cagliari on Thursday.

In August, the Italian government introduced a bill banning airlines from raising fares to the major Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia to levels deemed unacceptably high.

The cut means the cancellation of three domestic routes: between Trieste and Cagliari, and between Alghero and Treviso, and Alghero and Bari. It lowers the number of connections on seven routes including six important connections to Rome, Milan (Bergamo and Malpensa ), Catania, Naples and Venice, as well as Brussels Charleroi.

McGuinness appealed to Italy to "stop this decree law to avoid further irreparable damage and, instead, make Italy more competitive by removing the municipal surcharge tax from all the airports on the peninsula."

Flights between mainland Italy and the islands have repeatedly been flagged up by consumer groups as being overpriced, and airlines have long faced accusations of running a “price cartel”: something Ryanair has furiously denied.

The government says its decree will clamp down on the use of algorithms to set flight prices, which have been blamed for soaring fares.

The decree bans the algorithms if applied to connections to Sicily and Sardinia; if applied to peaks in demand linked to seasonal factors; and if they lead to the price of tickets or accessory services being 200 percent higher than the average price.

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson in August blasted the measure as "ridiculous, illegal and interfering with the free market, according to European law", and called for it to be cancelled.

The European Commission said it had sought clarification from Rome over the decree, adding that price capping is rarely an effective way to achieve affordable prices.