Three courses and white tablecloths? What Italian hospital food is really like

It’s safe to say that the majority of people preparing for a hospital stay anywhere in the world won’t be expecting much from the food.

But in Italy, some international residents report being pleasantly surprised by the meals they've received while in hospital.

Is decent food to be expected, given Italy’s culinary reputation and its highly-regarded public healthcare system? Or are these patients just a lucky minority?

The Local recently asked readers for their views, and the response was very mixed.

The majority of people who responded to our question about hospital food in Italy rated it as 'poor' (25 people) or 'average' (17 people).

13 readers rated hospital food in Italy as 'good' and four even described it as 'delicious'. Seven people, however, said they found it inedible.

Sharri Whiting in Umbria says the meals she was served in Italian hospitals were "better than food at US hospitals. Fresher, less institutional."

“I’ve had white tablecloths set up before the meal comes,” she says.

"Care is taken to provide well-prepared and balanced food," says Emilia–Romagna resident Jacqueline Gallagher, 66, and 61-year-old Susie Carpanini in Tuscany says the food is "simple and nourishing".

‘Like in the Autogrill’

"Good variety and tasty," says Charles Ippoliti, 68, in Piedmont. "Italian food is always better," says 58-year-old Flavio S. in Lecce, Puglia.

"We found a bar, like in the Autogrill, and the food was fine," says Davide Bennet, comparing hospital food to that found at Italian motorway service stations.

Many recommend asking friends and family to bring in meals from outside - noting that this is what Italians do - though one reader found this wasn’t necessary.

"I used to take my husband lunch every day (being used to English hospitals) but he was given three courses and preferred their meals to mine!" says 74-year-old Sarah Balmer in Casentino, Tuscany.

Sarah’s husband isn’t alone, as one anonymous 64-year-old reader in Lucca, also in Tuscany, judges Italian hospital food to be "far superior to UK hospitals."

But 73-year-old Ian Hesketh in Alberobello, Puglia, reports the opposite: "Compared to the UK the food standard is horrendous."

And Kenneth Treves in Le Marche comments that Italian hospital food is “awful, but I didn't die of it.”

