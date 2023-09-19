EXPLAINED: How to get Italy's discounted cinema tickets
Cinemas across Italy are offering tickets for just €3.50 until September 21st; here's how you can see some of the latest releases for little more than the price of a coffee.
Film-lovers in Italy are in luck this week, as movie theatres across the country are offering major discounts on all screenings until Thursday, September 21st.
Thousands of cinemas have signed up to participate in the third edition of Cinema in Festa, a five-day celebration of film rounding off the end of the summer.
The initiative, inspired by France's Fête du Cinéma, was started in 2022, and is set to run until at least 2026.
To find which cinemas near you are offering €3.50 screenings, go to the Cinema in Festa website and select your region from the drop-down menu.
You'll be able to see all the locations participating in the scheme, organised by province and in alphabetical order.
From there it's simple - whether you book in advance online or at the door, you should be able to access the discounted tickets.
Films out in Italian cinemas this week include Matteo Garrone's Io Capitano and a new adaptation of Cesare Pavese's La Bella Estate, as well as foreign releases including A Haunting in Venice and The Equalizer 3, and of course Barbie and Oppenheimer (if watching a non-Italian language film, you'll want to check whether the movie is in the original language or dubbed).
Comments
See Also
Film-lovers in Italy are in luck this week, as movie theatres across the country are offering major discounts on all screenings until Thursday, September 21st.
Thousands of cinemas have signed up to participate in the third edition of Cinema in Festa, a five-day celebration of film rounding off the end of the summer.
The initiative, inspired by France's Fête du Cinéma, was started in 2022, and is set to run until at least 2026.
To find which cinemas near you are offering €3.50 screenings, go to the Cinema in Festa website and select your region from the drop-down menu.
You'll be able to see all the locations participating in the scheme, organised by province and in alphabetical order.
From there it's simple - whether you book in advance online or at the door, you should be able to access the discounted tickets.
Films out in Italian cinemas this week include Matteo Garrone's Io Capitano and a new adaptation of Cesare Pavese's La Bella Estate, as well as foreign releases including A Haunting in Venice and The Equalizer 3, and of course Barbie and Oppenheimer (if watching a non-Italian language film, you'll want to check whether the movie is in the original language or dubbed).
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.