EXPLAINED: How to get Italy's discounted cinema tickets

Film-lovers in Italy are in luck this week, as movie theatres across the country are offering major discounts on all screenings until Thursday, September 21st.

Thousands of cinemas have signed up to participate in the third edition of Cinema in Festa, a five-day celebration of film rounding off the end of the summer.

The initiative, inspired by France's Fête du Cinéma, was started in 2022, and is set to run until at least 2026.

To find which cinemas near you are offering €3.50 screenings, go to the Cinema in Festa website and select your region from the drop-down menu.

You'll be able to see all the locations participating in the scheme, organised by province and in alphabetical order.

From there it's simple - whether you book in advance online or at the door, you should be able to access the discounted tickets.

Films out in Italian cinemas this week include Matteo Garrone's Io Capitano and a new adaptation of Cesare Pavese's La Bella Estate, as well as foreign releases including A Haunting in Venice and The Equalizer 3, and of course Barbie and Oppenheimer (if watching a non-Italian language film, you'll want to check whether the movie is in the original language or dubbed).