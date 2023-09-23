Autumn begins in Italy with 'fresh' weather

Advertisement

Intense heat has been the theme of Italy this summer, with multiple heatwaves and resulting climate events, including wildfires and floods.

As Saturday marked the autumnal equinox, officially ending summer, Italy is due some reprieve. Cool air and "fresh winds" are projected to put an end to the scorching temperatures, according to Italian weather website Meteo.it.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected on Sunday in the central and southern regions, causing a "further drop in temperatures".

Fine weather is expected for most of northern Italy on Sunday, the north of Tuscany and Sardinia. Clouds elsewhere, with showers and thunderstorms across Le Marche, Abruzzo, Molise, lower Lazio and all the southern regions.

"Anomalous" heat is expected only in the most southern parts of the peninsula.

A continued cold front is predicted to cause thunderstorms across central and southern regions on Monday, while the north is expected to be fine. Clouds with sunny spells are predicted for Sardinia. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily.

The beginning of the week will also be characterised by temperatures "generally close to normal", while mid-week could see mercury levels rise once again and a return to "unusually warm weather" for the period.

Weather website Il Meteo described this as a "boom of warm", predicting instability across the southern regions until at least Thursday.