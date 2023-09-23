Two die and 700 evacuated in Sicily wildfires

Advertisement

A 42-year-old woman died after trying to save her horses in Cefalu, east of Palermo, the local civil protection agency said late on Friday evening.

She was with her father and brothers but is believed to have become disorientated by the heat and smoke and slipped into a gully, it said.

A 68-year-old man also died after fleeing his burning home near Balestrate, west of Palermo, the ANSA news agency said Saturday.

The estimated 700 guests from the Hotel Costa Verde near Cefalu were evacuated to a local sports hall late Friday as fires approached, although they returned around 2am after the danger passed, ANSA said.

Schools were also closed near Palermo and most of Sicily remained on red alert on Friday for wildfires fuelled by strong winds and unusually high temperatures.

Temperatures in many parts of Sicily were around 34 degrees on Friday, well above the seasonal average.

Firefighters reported a busy night across the whole of northern Sicily, although relief was expected from rain forecast later Saturday, which is due to last several days.