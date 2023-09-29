Italy set for ‘summer-like’ weekend with peaks of 30C

Advertisement

Much of Italy is set to see temperatures far above typical autumn averages this weekend in what national media have branded ‘a summer comeback’.

A new high pressure system sweeping in from northern Africa, nicknamed ‘Apollo’, will push daytime temperatures in some areas up by as much as six degrees starting from Friday, according to the latest forecasts.

The highest increases are expected in the north and centre, with parts of the Po Valley region and areas of Tuscany, Lazio and Umbria all forecast to see the mercury shoot up to the 30C mark between Saturday and Sunday.

For once, conditions should be slightly cooler in the south due to some cool air currents blowing in from Greece. Even in the mezzogiorno though, daytime readings are unlikely to fall below 27-28C.

Unusually warm temperatures were also expected in other parts of Europe this weekend, with forecasters in France predicting record temperatures for this time of year.

The incoming spell of ‘summer-like’ weather should continue in Italy well into next week, with unseasonal temperatures and clear skies forecast until at least Wednesday, October 4th.

That’s when an unstable weather front from northern Europe is expected to reach the country, likely bringing showers to northern regions and gradually causing an overall drop in daytime temperatures across the country.

According to long-term projections however, Italy may see another spell of warm weather by mid-October, which would push the start of typical autumn weather further down the road.